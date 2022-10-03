Uganda is one of the biggest African gambling hubs, and online casinos enjoy a big popularity in this country. Technological improvements made online casinos more accessible than ever, and players in Uganda can enjoy an online gambling experience anytime. The Ugandan online gambling market is continuously increasing, and more operators are entering the stage. Players have a vast choice of online casinos to choose from, but it might be a bit tricky to pick the best one. We have dipped into the Ugandan online gambling market to bring you the top three casino sites. Let’s explore them together!

How to Find the Best Casino Sites in Uganda

Prior to revealing the top three Ugandan online casinos, newbie players should learn how to identify a good casino site. Before registering for an online account, every player needs to check whether a casino site is licensed. It is important for players to enjoy their gaming experience in a safe and secure environment, and only licensed casinos can provide that. Corresponding authorities regularly monitor online casinos, which need to comply with strict requirements. Since players in Uganda can find many international casino sites, they should also know that the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission are among the most trusted regulatory bodies.

Besides a proper license, a good online casino should also have:

Several levels of security measures

Attractive game library

Diverse and trusted banking options

Knowledgeable and prompt customer support

Generous bonuses and promotions

Have these criteria in mind when considering signing up for an online casino. We know it might take a while to conduct a proper analysis, but you can save some time by checking trusted review sites. For example, you can check the best Ugandan online casinos, reviewed by online-casinos.com and have them all in one place. Now, it’s time to explore the best three casino sites in Uganda.

22Bet

22Bet is among the most popular casinos in Uganda, thanks to multiple pers it provides to its players. This operator is regulated by the Kahnawake gaming commission and the Curacao gaming authority. It was established in 2007, and although it is a relatively new operator, it managed to build its reputation quickly.

Players can choose from more than a thousand games at 22Bet casino. Of course, online slots dominate the offer, and you can find hundreds of titles available. Besides slot games, there’s plenty of action for any type of player. 22Bet Casino customers can try out their luck and skills at Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Video Poker, Keno, Craps, or Bingo. Online slot fans will be thrilled to find progressive jackpot games like Mega Moolah, which provide them the opportunity to win huge prizes. Live dealer games are also available at 22Bet Casino, and you can enjoy an authentic live casino atmosphere.

Besides a very rich gaming library, the quality of games is also at the top level in 22Bet Casino. The world’s most reputable software developers have produced games for this operator, and you should enjoy an excellent gameplay experience. 22Bet Casino’s payout rate is perhaps the highest in the Ugandan market, hitting 96.36%. Some games provide an incredible RTP rate, such as Blackjack Vegas Downtown, which has an RTP of 99.62%!

If you register at 22Bet Casino, you can expect to get your first deposit matched up to 1,300,000 UGX! It is quite a generous offer, while the existing customers can enjoy different perks and promotions that 22Bet Casino regularly runs. This operator is recommended for high rollers since the stake size range is very diverse. The number of available payment methods is also pretty high, and you shouldn’t have any trouble performing transactions safely and securely.

Casino Cruise

Casino Cruise started its operations in 2014 and quickly became a reputable online casino. If you are a fan of online slots, then this casino site might be the right choice for you. Players can dive into a library of more than 1500 online slot titles provided by famous game developers, such as NetEnt. This operator has obtained the most trusted licenses since the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority have audited Casino Cruise.

Besides licensing, this casino site has implemented advanced security measures from a technical standpoint. The website applies the most recent HTML5 security, state-of-the-art SSL Encryption, and different levels of firewalls. These measures ensure a high level of data security, and players shouldn’t be concerned about their sensitive information.

Newly registered customers can expect to get a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 in addition to 200 free spins. It is a very lucrative deal that can extend your gaming experience and provide you with more chances to land a big prize. Regarding the Return To Player, Cruise Casino stands very high compared to other casinos in the Ugandan market. For example, if you decide to spin the reels at Gonzo’s Quest, you may expect an RTP of 96.00%.

Perhaps the most attractive feature of Casino Cruise is its innovative mobile app. It is the best mobile casino for Ugandan players, and you can enjoy a huge selection of games on the go. Nowadays, when many people have access to the internet connection via their smartphones, having an excellent mobile casino at your disposal can provide a lot of fun. This is what makes Casino Cruise so special and contributes to its popularity among Ugandan players.

888Casino

Since online gambling in Uganda is full of international operators, it is not strange that 888casino started its operations in this country. It is one of the world’s most famous online casinos, established in 1997 and licensed by several reputable regulatory bodies. 888casino is very convenient for beginners in online gambling since it has very low stakes. On the other hand, new customers can get their first deposit matched up to $200. The welcome bonus is not the only perk for 888casino’s customers since this operator runs regular promotions for its loyal players.

Like in other online casinos, slots dominate the gaming library with more than 600 editions. Of course, the world’s most reputable software providers collaborate with this operator to ensure a top-notch gaming experience. Besides online slots, table games lovers will enjoy spending time in 888casino. This casino site offers more than 160 live Blackjack games and 80+ live roulette variations. Atlantic City Blackjack is perhaps the most popular variety of this famous game, and it has an incredible 99.60 RTP percentage. A strong roulette game selection attracts many players, which can try out their luck in several varieties of this popular casino game.

888casino is a globally reputable operator, and it is safe and secure for its customers. Like other trusted casino sites, 888casino applies different security levels, and all your sensitive data is well protected. You shouldn’t be hesitant when performing transactions at the 888casino platform, as this operator provides a vast number of secure payment options.

Conclusion

Online casino players in Uganda have many options to have a memorable gaming experience. A large number of reputable offshore casino sites are available for Ugandan players, providing tons of fun and a safe environment. Therefore, don’t hesitate to sign up at one of the operators listed above, try out your luck, and potentially win huge prizes!