Nearly every facet of society has been on the receiving end of a technological facelift. The quickening pace of technological change has been impossible to ignore, especially as it filters through to society in a variety of ways.

When it comes to the health and fitness industry, it has also embraced technology thanks to a variety of health and fitness gadgets flying off the shelves in recent times. Some creations enable users to get more from a workout, while others provide useful data and real-time feedback. It is worth noting that some modern products aren’t worth investing in, though, but the vast majority are.

As people snap up health and fitness products on an impressively regular basis and implement them into a lifestyle, word is spreading on just how useful health and fitness gadgets can be. So, without further ado, here is a look at some of products revolutionising the health and fitness industry at the moment.

Tangram Smart Rope

The Tangram Smart Rope is no ordinary skipping rope coming with 23 LEDs and magnetic sensors to track your workouts. You can monitor your calorie burn alongside a whole host of other useful features. It's certainly different from a traditional skipping rope!

Jaxjox KettlebellConnect

Essentially a whole set of kettlebells in a single kettlebell, the Jaxjox KettlebellConnect has been extremely well received in recent times, and it’s easy to see why. Taking up far less room than a set of kettlebells do, you can gain or drop weight easily at the touch of a button thanks to this clever piece of tech. Due to its handy Bluetooth console, you can have a strength session from the comfort of your own home.

Form Swim Goggles

One for any swimmers among us, the Form Swim Goggles feel like goggles from the future, when in actual fact, they can be purchased online right now. Amazingly, these swimming goggles put your real-time stats in your eye line via a smart display as you swim. With the same anti-fog materials used on diving masks, the Form Swim Goggles are truly innovative.

NURVV Run

A popular piece of tech within the running community, NURVV Run’s clever insole technology fits perfectly into most running shoes or trainers and provides a unique insight into a variety of useful data for runners. Feedback on pronation and balance, step length, cadence, GPS location and route are recorded to give runners a clear overview of their sessions and also further master their running technique.

iFit Sleep HR

In order to get the most out of a workout, we need to be able to sleep well and feel full of energy, therefore making it vitally important to use tools like the iFit Sleep HR. This clever device tracks your sleeping patterns, monitors your heart rate, respiratory rate and a whole lot more to make sure you’re sleeping properly. The device also comes with a ‘FreshWake’ smart alarm system which wakes you up at the perfect time of your sleep cycle.

HyperIce Vyper 2 Foam Roller

One of the best foam rollers on the market right now, the HyperIce Vyper 2 Foam Roller will sort out even the most tricky of aches and pains by unwinding your tired muscles and giving them a new lease of life. With up to three speeds and a dual-zone smooth exterior construction, the HyperIce Vyper 2 Foam Roller is well worth investing in.