I am called Cissy Irumba. I will be turning 76 years later this month. My best years are definitely behind me but I have always taken pride in the conviction that I didn’t waste my productive years when my body could still permit me do things.

With my husband Humphrey Kansiime who God called in 2019, we toiled with all our energies so as not to leave are darling children without a place to live when we finally retired. Things were not exactly what you would call easy since we were both not employed in class A employments.

With the sacrifice of keeping our children in school in the city, we finally managed to save enough to buy a small land in Kyengera, Katale- Buwenda, Kikajjo village.

Even though it dealt a big punch into our pockets, we were at least happy that we would finally have a place to call home.

Things became tough for us thereafter as I lost my job and so did my late husband. We were unable to build a house for ourselves on the acquired land but it is where my darling husband was laid for a lasting home, and where I would also wish to rest when God finally blows my trumpet.

We bought in 2004. Good enough, the Chairperson LC 1 that time, Mr who verified the sales agreement is still the same man holding the seat.

As our means wouldn’t allow us to build, we knew our children would. My eldest son saved and built a house on the piece of land and there seemed no problem. It was until my youngest daughter, Cissy started her small house that we saw a one Joseph Nalumenya claiming that he owned our land. The stinkingly rich young man says the land we bought once belonged to his late parents and his caretaker relatives sold to us in error. He demands that we should pay him as much as Shillings 60,000,000 (sixty million) in order to clear our claim on the land. This amount I have only heard of and seen written on papers but have never dreamt of touching it in my life. He has threatened to exhume my husband’s remains if I don’t succumb to his demands.

He has also coerced me into selling the whole land to him. I am lost. How can I sell my husband’s remains because of this pressure? Where will my children call home, and where will they bury me when I die?

I want to fight to my very last breath but I am afraid I may not hold my oppressors back. They are too strong and well connected I think. They have already warned me not to waste time to authorities because none there will dare challenge him.

” I am the law and everything starts with me and ends with me. I give justice and I take justice. You have only one choice- to cooperate with me or risk losing everything. ” He threatened when we met for a dialogue.

I am already fearing for my life and that of my children. I don’t know when they will come for me as they have repeatedly called me out. I have considered surrendering the land to keep my dear life but what’s life without a home? Which life would that be without having a place to leave your children to stay? Which fulfilment would I get if I gave up on protecting the only treasure I earned out of my life time toiling?

I am too powerless before the threateningly powerful men who want my land at all costs. They have brought people they claim to be from security and law firms to intimidate me. Surprisingly, they haven’t made any formal claim to me over the land other than the threats they keeping sending my way. I am frozen. I have lost peace. The intimidation these heartless men feed me on keeps returning every time I sleep in form of nightmares. I am depressed and dying but I don’t want to die before getting justice. I don’t want to see someone rejoicing in my death when my children are thrown onto the streets despite their parents’ decades of hardworking.

I am appealing to the Uganda Police, to the Honorable Minister of Lands Judith Nabakooba, to the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, State House Lands Department, State House Anti Corruption Unit the Office of the Attorney General and any other State Institution or individual who could help.