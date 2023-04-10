Kasambya county Member of Parliament David Kabanda has unapologetically named the National Unity Platform party ( NUP)and homosexuals in the diaspora as the forces behind rape accusations trending online against him in what appears to be a veiled attack on former Presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

A message emerged online on Easter Sunday to the effect that the Lawmaker coerced a housemaid he allegedly met at Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among and impregnated her as a result. The report, further, states that Kabanda has since neglected the offspring of his uncontrolled libido.

“Outspoken MK mobilise also Kasambya county McDavid Kabanda raped and impregnated main he met at Speaker Anita Among’s Kololo residence. The duo placed the maid under duress and ordered her not to share her ordeal with the media. Kabanda has neglected the heavily pregnant lady.” reads the report Kabanda says is outright malice.

The allegations had stirred mixed reactions from the public, with many noting it could have a bad impact on General Muhoozi Keinerugaba’s push for the presidency being one of the key architects of the “Muhoozi Movement”

Kabanda has, however, come out to state what he thinks is the source of the propaganda aimed at blackmailing him.

In a Monday afternoon tweet, the MK project Buganda Deputy Publicist indicated that Bobi Wine’s group “, both in Uganda and in the diaspora are behind the scheme.

He further notes that these are not only political haters but also homosexuals who seem irked by his stance on the vice in the country.

“I am aware of a group of homosexuals connected to NUP based in the UK and USA with the help of some haters in Uganda who are trying to malign my name,” he tweeted in response.

Kabanda, however, has promised to react ruthlessly on those behind the defamation who are living in Uganda, noting that they are going to face it rough.

“I can assure those in Uganda that you will soon face it very rough.” he threatened as posted Bobi Wine and an activist from the US along with the tweet.