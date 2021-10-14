After several months of complete silence, the FDC came up with a red card campaign, a commodity that has failed to trade in the Ugandan Political market. Immediately after launching it, criticism began on social media hence forcing Dr Besigye to swing into action, however, this wasn’t an easy attempt. I actually read somewhere in the news where Besigye was requesting Bobi Wine to tame his supporters may be to slow down, seems the boys were taking him at a high speed. Similarly, while on NBS last night in the Barometer talk show, Ibrahim Semuju Nganda the FDC spokesperson requested people whom he called the youth to respect his boss Dr Besigye, In his words Semuju said that Besigye is an old man who deserves respect. I don’t know which respect he was demanding for but I guess he was requesting that the criticism which he is facing online should stop. Also, Patrick Amuriat Oboi former FDC presidential candidate went to Twitter to throw some defence in an effort to create a safe landing for the new project, however as usual the online red ants of NUP gave him a tough time with lengthy threads of negative comments. Yesterday, One of the youths on Facebook, cracked a joke and said that “How do you remove a government by a mere showing of a red card”? a comment that gave his followers uncontrollable laughs.

There’s a common saying in my local language that “Wayororera empiiri mumasinde erakurya” Which means that when you rear a snake as a pet, it will eventually bite you. The Members of NUP are old boys of the FDC and more interestingly they were mentored by Dr Besigye during his struggle of street demonstrations. There’s a time when the FDC had taken over the internet that no single person in support of the ruling government would post something and get any positive comment. Later, Bobi Wine came and took over the army the army which Besigye had mentored, re-trained them and reenforced them hence becoming very fierce and dangerous to both the FDC and the ruling government. However, the game becomes more interesting when the boys swing into action and take on their former commander without any fear forcing him to plead for mercy. They have named him all sorts of things and actually, most of them call him “a faded Politician” with nothing new to tell them. The FDC having failed to win them back, have now created a lame excuse that the oppressor is using some of the oppressed people to oppress them. They have completely failed to understand that the red card campaign has hit a snug and completely failed to trade in the Ugandan Political market, so maybe they should change the brand or completely get out of the business.

The Democratic party yesterday said that the opposition alliance Which is being headed by FDC was rushed. Meaning they never took time to sit down brainstorm and come up with rather a smart move. This was a Polite way of distancing themselves from the red card campaign it also means that the DP should be counted out. It should be noted that the ANT party led by the clear-headed General Mugisha Muntu was of no show at the launch of the red card campaign, up to now nobody from ANT has made any statement as to why they’re not part of the campaign, I guess Besigye didn’t even tempt to invite them since his differences with Gen Muntu are known by all Ugandans and since Besigye never buries a hatchet. If at all the red card campaign has funders and who follow the Political conversations in Uganda, they might have to go slow or even refuse to inject funds because the campaign has absolutely suffered a stillbirth. This is happening because from the start the FDC did not consider ideological training as part of their Political attempt, they would simply tell their followers that Museveni must go without giving reasons as to why and how. In trying to achieve all that, they created so many slogans and campaigns some of which can’t even be remembered because they would trend for a short time and disappear like the wind without any results.

When the NTV sought the opinion of the Political analysts in one of their recent evening bulletins, none of them was in support of Besigye’s campaign. In fact, one of the analysts said that the opposition should be focusing on going to the grassroots to mobilise than engaging Ugandans in the red card campaigns, this campaign is absolutely a waste of time and it will be added to the number of failed campaigns that are ledged in the Political libraries and with a bad record of failure to yield any fruits. I think the analysts read the mind of the NUP members who made it clear on television yesterday that the FDC should do their own things and leave NUP alone. The NUP party doesn’t want to entangle with the FDC and I think Besigye and his team should swallow it with a good heart. Rejection is very brutal and it hurts more when you’re rejected at the first sight. It means there’s something lacking in you and therefore you should struggle to make yourself better so that maybe next time you could be accepted and avoid the embarrassment that comes with being rejected. I think if am not mistaken that’s why some ladies bleach their skins and several others apply to make up so maybe to change on their looks.

Considering the events after the launch of the red card campaign, I think the FDC and the Political parties that have collaborated with them are headed for a real disaster. Often when it’s about to rain one sees the signs, it starts with dark clouds and lightning. When a farmer who has his beans put on the compound for drying arrogantly refuses to consider the signs of possible rain obviously the rain will find them on the compound and spoil them. However, the wise one can remove them immediately on sensing that there will be rain. The online criticism of the red card campaign and from the main opposition party should be an eye-opener to the so-called leaders of the campaign, further embarrassment will follow if they don’t take it seriously, this might not even come from the government but rather from the sister opposition parties. We will be very much available to watch the events as they unfold because this entertainment is good for our health.

The writer is a deputy RDC Kyenjojo District.