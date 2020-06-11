Although Democratic party president Norbert Mao has not won an election in his party to clear a way for him to stand for President of Uganda, however, the man from Gulu has vowed to be on the ballot ticket challenging for the country’s top job.

Mr Mao, one of the moderate Ugandan politicians, says the other contenders for the seat are not open to negotiations to front a United candidate which has pushes him to try his luck out for the second time.

Mao who stood for president in 2011 and lost badly, before endorsing ex premier Amama Mbabazi in the following elections (2016), said he has been hoping for a United force against incumbent Yoweri Museveni who has been in the driving seat for 34 year.

“I will be running for president in the next general elections. We have candidates who don’t want to negotiate. They say you are too weak, you must rally behind me. There is need for all actors to respect each other,” Mao is quoted telling the FrontLine political show on NBS TV.

Among people who have indicated they’ll run for president include Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine of the People Power pressure group, Gen Mugisha Muntu (ANT), Gen Henry Tumukunde (so far no vehicle), and certainly Gen Yoweri Museveni.

Others expected to run although haven’t expressed so, is Dr Kizza Besigye.