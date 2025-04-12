Your Excellency,

Warm patriotic greetings from a loyal citizen, a mobilizer under the National Resistance Movement (NRM), and a servant of this great Republic. I hope this message finds you in good health and high spirits as you continue to steer our nation through turbulent waters with your unmatched resilience and strategic foresight.

Jajja, I write this letter not in malice, but in the spirit of objective patriotism—an open and honest critique rooted in love for Uganda and faith in your leadership. It was yesterday on April 11th, 2025, when you publicly affirmed reports that had been making rounds in the media regarding Members of Parliament receiving a sum of UGX 100 million each from classified funds. You explained that this was intended to “promote activities that help in defeating enemy schemes in Uganda.”

Your Excellency, I acknowledge that in the realm of statecraft, some operations require a level of discretion for national security reasons. Indeed, your leadership over the years has shielded Uganda from many adversities, both internal and external.

However, the disbursement of such a colossal amount to individual legislators—many of whom have remained silent or denied receiving it—without prior public knowledge or transparency raises profound concerns among the wanainchi, especially the youth who have placed their hope in this government.

Mr. President, we live in an age where perception can create reality. The optics of this move risk tainting the image of our great Movement and undermine the trust of the people, particularly at a time when many Ugandans are grappling with economic hardship, high commodity prices, and limited access to basic services. While you may have had noble intentions, the method and timing of such allocations threaten to undo the public goodwill that the NRM has painstakingly cultivated over decades.

Your Excellency, in 1986 the same year I was born, history has it that you stood at the steps of Parliament and declared that “The problem of Africa is leaders who overstay in power.” You also emphasized that good governance, accountability, and transparency would be the pillars of the new Uganda. Today, the youths—who are the majority population—are watching, listening, and yearning for leadership that speaks to their realities. They want more than slogans; they want to see integrity lived out.

Many will ask: What activities did this money fund? Were these activities directly related to defeating subversive threats, or were they simply a blanket justification to appease political actors? Mr. President, even as we fight ideological wars and defend our sovereignty, we must not create room for seeds of corruption and secrecy to grow in the name of national security.

As an NRM mobilizer, I have always stood firm in defending the Movement and your leadership. I have walked into communities and media houses in my area preaching the gospel of prosperity for all plus other social-Economical transformation programs. But now, our message risks falling on deaf ears because the people are demanding accountability. If we fail to address these issues with clarity and humility, we risk losing our moral authority.

I humbly propose the following:

Public Clarification: Offer a detailed explanation or framework of how the UGX 100 million per MP will be used, and ensure this is made available to the public.

Audit and Accountability: Direct an independent audit to trace the funds expenditure. This will restore trust and demonstrate that we walk the talk.

Strengthen Youth Engagement: Launch a national youth accountability forum where young people can question and engage with their leaders constructively.

Promote Equity in Resource Allocation: While MPs may need facilitation, ensure that the same energy is applied in supporting teachers, health workers, farmers, and the ordinary hustler who remains the backbone of our economy. On this point, am aware about the Emyooga and PDM initiatives but these still have numerous challenges leaving majority Ugandans poor.

Your Excellency sir, a wise African proverb says, “When the roots of a tree begin to decay, it spreads death to the branches.” Let us not allow small cracks to break the strong house we have built together. Uganda is our motherland. The people are our employers. We must always remain answerable to them.

May God continue to guide you Jajja as you lead this nation. Long live Uganda. Long live NRM, Long live Ssabalwanyi Gen. (RTD) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

For God and My Country.

Yours patriotically,

Phillip R. Ongadia

NRM Mobilizer