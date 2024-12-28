Urban sprawl, characterized by the uncontrolled growth of cities into surrounding rural areas, has become a pervasive issue worldwide. In Uganda, one of the primary drivers of this phenomenon is the proliferation of small plots subdivided and sold out by illegal real estate companies. This essay advises the government to reassess the development strategies of these companies and guide them to adopt more sustainable and responsible practices.

Firstly, It has become a norm in most urbanizing towns for real estate firms to buy large lots of land for purposes of subdividing and reselling them with the interest of making profits. However, in most cases; the process of subdivision doesnot follow the available planning schemes and has led to the creation of various slums across the country through the illegal purchase of small sized plots considered substandard by the National Physical Planning Standards and Guidelines.

Local autorities around kampala such as Mukono, Mpigi and Wakiso face overwhelming pressure from the high land values in the capital that push people to buy land in these upcoming towns outside the city for both residential and commercial use. Thus changing the rural fringes from green to brown.

Roads provided in these illegal subdivisions/estates are not more than 10feet hence leading to narrow roads, waste management issues are not considered and as well the overall drainage pattern is often neglected. Sometimes on the other hand, subdivisions are carried on protected areas like wetlands thus contributing to climate change.

Furthermore, real estate companies must recognize the long-term consequences of their actions. The development of small plots, often with little regard for environmental or social considerations, contributes to the degradation of natural habitats, increased traffic congestion, and strain on municipal/city resources. In addition, such developments often lack basic amenities, such as open parks, community centers, and public transportation, which are essential for maintaining a high quality of urban life.

To mitigate these issues, real estate companies should prioritize the development of larger, more comprehensive projects that incorporate green spaces, community facilities, and sustainable design principles. This approach not only reduces the environmental footprint of developments but also creates more desirable and livable communities.

Secondly, real estate companies must engage with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure that their developments align with existing urban planning frameworks and community needs. This collaborative approach enables the creation of more cohesive and sustainable urban environments, where development is balanced with conservation and social welfare.

The department of urban development should comeout openly through the official Uganda Media Platforms to decampaign such small subdivisions that are against the current planning frameworks in various local governments as a support to the local planners who often face limited funding of their operations, lack of enforcement teams, political interference and other challenges that jeopardise their work ability..

Finally, real estate companies should adopt innovative and inclusive development models that prioritize affordability, accessibility, and environmental sustainability. This may involve incorporating green building technologies, community land trusts, and inclusive zoning policies into their development strategies.

In conclusion, real estate companies have a critical role to play in shaping the future of our cities. By adopting more sustainable, responsible, and inclusive development practices, they can help curb urban sprawl and create thriving, livable communities for generations to come.

LUBADDE RAHIM

Physical Planner

lubadder@gmail.com