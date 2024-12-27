We are still diagnosing the phenomena, why President Museveni rules for so long;

A proficient Commander must skillfully demystify the thematic intelligence of an enemy force, prior to a war campaign. Historically , right from 1966, Museveni is good at gathering both covert and overt Intel of his opponents with precision.Ironically, in our modern days, organizations that are dying to wrestle power from Museveni namely PFF of Colonel Besigye, NUP of Bobi wine, UPC of Hon Jimmy Akena, Democratic Alliance, etc spend a lot of synergy on face book and X platforms pouring derogatory venom against the NRM state, with no grain of focus. Amazingly, Museveni as field practice portrays, will always send democratic squads to politically engage both military and political opposition groups against his rule. The logical symbolism of this is expressive; so many leaders in the opposition will in the short and long term support Museveni’s Presidency on a justification that he exercises state diplomacy.

In the Chronicles of Civilization, heroic leaders like Ho chi Minh, Mao Zedong, Yoweri Museveni, surely understand the symmetry of popular summation. Currently Uganda has 176 local government Units that is Cities, Municipalities and districts which leverage the national budget. Part of the current discourse by the wanainchi and the ruling NRM hierarchy , concerns the sanctified demand for more districts and cities as a pathway to access more government services like Uganda Women Empowerment project ( UWEP), Youth livelihood fund( YLP) , Parish development model and Grow project. The descriptive lesson in this is evident, majority Ugandans are interested in decentralisation , as long as the NRM state can guarantee them service delivery in the ongoing creation of cities and districts, they shall with reverence vote back President Museveni in Power.

By November 2024 alone, Uganda’s exports of Coffee , rice , beans fish , milk to the common market for East and southern Africa earned the country 1.2 billion US dollars. By feasibly advancing the private sector market in Uganda, Museveni is positioning the country as a pearl of Africa with competence to harness the global market place.

In times of war, let the Commander concentrate on troops assemblage, arms acquisition, with a strategic variation of a given terrain; but in times of peace, let the revolutionary leader prioritize doctrinal summation, as a means to advance the nation state!

Puting this in context, Museveni has successfully built a world class army called UPDF, to the extent that the best scientists ( UPDF engineers Brigade)are from the UPDF, to the extent that the best civil servants, economists, lawyers, Corporate Managers, Medical doctors are from Uganda Peoples Defence forces………

Utu Wema ni taji- ( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist. Lutwama is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Alebtong, sms 0786672301)