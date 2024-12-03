In our attribution of the glorious deeds by the ancient fathers, we shall explore the state character of His Excellency President Museveni;

Africans by nature and lifestyle, are lovers of instinctive dissimulation and genetic symmetry. When Museveni captured power in 1986, he passionately advocated for the restoration of kingdoms, now well synchronized in article 37 of the constitution. The circumference of this is simple, majority Ugandans from Bunyoro, Lango, Buganda, Teso, Busoga , etc will continue voting Museveni because he generously granted them the largesse of possessing traditional kings and queens.

The Composite structure of life, is well adduced from matter, whose natural diagnosis embodies protons, neutrons and electrons! This Principle is well exemplified by a genius called Museveni. If you practically observe all the 10, 595 Parishes in Uganda, being beneficiaries of 100 million shillings each as a revolving fund for farming and animal husbandry, which has immensely liberated so many hardworking Ugandans at the grassroots, it gives you a pertinent lesson, that Majority Ugandans are willing to vote for President Museveni as a leader who understands the nucleus of Uganda’s development.

Uganda’s texture of sovereignty is not only embedded in politics, but the triangular formulation as well of regional economies like East African Community ( EAC) worth 350 billion US dollars, COMESA worth 805 billion dollars and the Continental free trade worth 3.4 trillion US dollars. The Fecundity of this is quite simple, that you need a very strong African state to advance the status quo. This rimes with the justification, why Museveni has deployed the best cadres in Internal Security Organisation, Special Forces Command, Directorate of Crime intelligence, DMI, Joint Terrorism Task force ( Jatt) etc.

Museveni, then from a retrospective sphere, has taught future generations a pertinent lesson , that the matrix of state unction and socio economic trajectory are a password to Uganda’s dominion , well led by NRM patriots.

Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist- Lutwama is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Alebtong