Moral decay among youth is so alarming.The majority of the youth that would have pushed this country to achieve its dream of socio-economic transformation has been engulfed by immoral activities. The immoral act has become a cloth in the eyes of some young people in that they can no longer see any constructive activities.

The youth have become victims of alcohol and drug abuse. Young people are abusing alcohol and drugs at a higher rate.They have been found in trading centers ,bars and city

corridors intoxicated by liquor such waragi, beers, wines, and drugs such as marijuana and tobacco .

Most youth are aware that theft is wrong but are using stealing as a source of living and acquiring wealth . Many youths are involved in activities such as robbery, shoplifting,burglary and scam.

As you take a walk around the cities, it has become inevitable to glance at youths who are involved in gambling such as sport betting and games, spending their petty and hard earned Cash in the name of scoring a win in a bet in order to earn more money which to their dismay sometimes it turns out to be a loss ,like when one losses a game.

Betting has not only made young people poor but has lured them into bankruptcy because of the fact that betting is addictive.It is more disgusting to find cities and trading centers filled with papers of betting receipts,adding more burden on the issue of sanitation.

The youths have also broken a record as regards violence.They have turned out to be the most perpetuators of violent acts such as rape, strike, assault and murder.

In an assignment carried out by UNFPA , about 96% of the youths are reported to have been involved in violence.

The most disturbing and unbearable act that has been notified among the youth, is the act of misusing social media.Young people are using social media to threaten, humiliate, and intimidate other people. The worst part of it is that young people have become so additive to social media in that they spend most of their time on Tiktok, whatsapp, instagram youtube, among others.

As the saying goes; “an Idle mind is a devil workshop.” Idle and lazy youth are also involved in prostitution as a way of earning a living.Female youths are trading on sex for Money, leaving them at the risk of getting infected with HIV/AID, with the prevalence rate among youths said to have reached 19%.

The Writer, Akello Betty, is the Assistant RCC Lira City,East Division

Tel: 0780865841

Email: bettyakello689@gmail.com