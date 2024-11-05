“I’m coming back to Bukedi to quarrel with you.” “The government has invested a lot in this subregion through programs like Emyooga, the Youth Livelihood Programme, and the Parish Development Model (PDM), all aimed at moving the population into the money economy” These were the words of the legendary president during the independence day celebrations in Busia on the 9th October, 2024. The revolutionary leader expressed his disatisfaction towards the citizenry who had adamantly refused to utilize the available socio-economic transformation programs to improve their livelihoods in the region.

Now is the time, Uganda’s most patriotic and loving president is in the region to engage more with the “Wanainch” and pave more heavy weight measures to ensure that they get transformed economically at his anticipated speed.

If the vulture fails to hover at the end of a sacrifice, then you know that something happened in the land of spirits.”

This is exactly the Igbo proverb the most marveled and adored political tactician, Gen. Museveni is fulfilling. He asserts that the regulars must be around, otherwise there might be a mess.

Bukedi region is the pure eastern part of Uganda comprising of districts like Busia, Tororo , Pallisa, Butaleja, Kibuku and Butebo. It is one of the areas president Museveni swept with massive victory in the 2021 presidential elections humiliating his political foe, the naive and arch rival, Robert Kyagulanyi.

The presidential visit in the Bukedi sub region of Eastern Uganda has come at a time when the question of wetlands, which is a jewel of their survival is sorted. The president clearly exempted Bukedi, Busoga and Kigezi from vacating wetlands until further notice.

Bukedi covers land area of about 845.5 Sq. Km which is interrupted with wetlands. Major soils are characterized as sandy clay loams. This clearly shows that the livelihood of the people in this area is predominantly dependent on the swamps with rice as the major crop.

Majority of the population (91percent) are predominantly subsistence farmers growing mainly cassava, millet, rice, sweet potatoes, maize and beans for food crops, Robusta coffee and sugar cane as cash crops, some livestock and fishing activities. The tireless effort of the president is transforming the people from working for the stomach “ekida kyonka” which is predominant in the area.

Other economic activities include mining ( mostly gold in Busia), cross border and internal trade within gazetted markets, and during market days( auction).

The region has one of the best infrastructural developments in the country with well-connected roads such as the two main gateways to the Kenyan port of Mombasa (Mombasa – Malaba – Kampala road or Mombasa -Kisumu – Busia – Kampala road).

The Tororo-Mbale-Soroti and Iganga -Tirinyi- Mbale roads have been rehabitated with new tarmac. A good number of roads have been tarmacked forexample; Musita-Majanji-Busia road, Tirinyi-Pallisa- Kumi and a chain of roads linking to Pallisa have been constructed with tarmac including the prestigious Saka bridge linking Busoga through Kaliro to Bukedi. This has boosted trade in the area by easing the movement of people and their commodities to market centers.

As Chinua Achebe said; “Salute the deaf; if the heavens don’t hear, the earth will hear.” This means that do the right thing, there are those who will understand. President Museveni has always done his part and at the right time but sometimes disappointed by other leaders and the laziness of the people.

Those that have a clear conscience would ultimately prevail or fear no accusations. When you have done the right things you are supposed to do, you have cleared yourself of any guilty feelings. Heaven and earth will see and hear you witness and even fight for you. If heaven did not see, understand and witness for you, the earth will do so.

The Writer, George Mubiru, is a researcher, political analyst and Assistant RCC Jinja City.

