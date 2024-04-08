The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development derives its mandate and functions from the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and other related subordinate laws, including; the Budget Act (2001), the Public Finance and Accountability Act (2003) and acts establishing agencies and auxiliary organisations.

By Section 5(1) of the Access to Information Act 2005 which grants every citizen the right of access to information and Section 9 of the Public Finance Management Act 2015 which requires the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development to prepare a Budget that is Gender and Equity Responsive, this Ministry, in collaboration with Uganda Debt Network, United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) and the Uganda National Association of the Blind, produced the first brail version of the Citizen’s Guide to the Budget for FY 2022/23 to bridge the gap in access to information on the Budget by the visually impaired and was launched on 4th April 2024.

The initiative of promoting inclusiveness in budget transparency and accountability started in the year 2019 and in the FY 2023/24, the Ministry, prioritised the production of the audio-visual version in addition to the brail version to cater for stakeholders with hearing impairment although it can also be used by those with visual impairment.

The Citizen’s Guide to the Budget is a simplified document that is developed to enable the general public to understand the Government Budget by showing how the Government plans to raise revenue and how it plans to allocate and spend those resources in different sectors of the economy.

The Citizen’s Guide to the Budget is published to inform citizens how the Government intends to raise the resources for financing the budget, how the Government will make use of the available resources that have been raised highlighting the priorities and enabling citizens to participate actively and hold the Government responsible and accountable for quality service delivery.

However, until now, individuals with visual impairments faced barriers to accessing this essential information. Recognising the importance of inclusivity, the Government has taken proactive steps to address this issue by producing Braille and Audio-Visual Versions of the guide.

The Braille version provides tactile access to the budgetary information, allowing individuals with visual impairments to read and comprehend the contents independently. By converting the text into Braille, the government aims to empower these individuals to participate fully in discussions about public finances and policies.

Dr. Moses Sichei, the UNICEF Representative applauded the Government of Uganda and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, for their unwavering commitment to ensuring that every citizen has equal access to vital information, regardless of their abilities or disabilities through the development of their very first Audio- Visual version of the citizen’s guide to the Budget for FY 2023/2024 and the consistent publishing of the Braille version since FY 2022/2023.

“I am glad to share that this is the first initiative supported by UNICEF in 21 countries in the East and Southern Africa Region, placing Uganda as the lead in support for access to information by the visually and hearing-impaired members of our society,” Dr. Moses Sichei added.

The launch of these alternative versions reflects the government’s commitment to promoting accessibility and inclusivity in all aspects of governance. By ensuring that the Citizen’s Guide to the Budget is accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities or learning preferences, the government is fostering greater civic engagement and participation.

The state actors include but not limited to: the Uganda Revenue Authority, Bank of Uganda, Uganda Media Center, Ministry of Local Government, Office of the Prime Minister, Uganda Development Cooperation, and Uganda Development Bank.

Joellah ANSHEMEZA

Communication Officer – GCIC, State House.