The secret of change is to focus all of your energies not on fighting the old,but on building the new -Socrates.These are the philosophers whose way of life, character and thought exerted a profound influence on ancient and modern philosophy.

The dilemma opposition groups like NUP have created in the minds of President Museveni Bazukkulu through duping and dischenfrise Ugandans that voting out President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni can be an antidote of our current challenges for the better forgetting that change is starts from their mind at an individual level or household that translates to National levels in terms of growth in the Wealth of the country through GDP or GNP.

As for the President of Uganda, his main work is to pass enabling and appropriate laws to enable meaningful change to citizens. For example,the economic reforms in the 1990s like the liberalisation of the economy saw the growth of private sector jobs and more production which has accelerated our GDP to as high as $49b,from about $1b in the 1980s.This is the change opposition should be clamouring for, but not trivialising politics of individuals which narrows their mindset.

Additionally, the life expectancy of Ugandans has increased to 62.85 years,an increase of about 0.51% as a result of many factors like mass immunisation to among others. That is the quantitative change opposition should advocate for, but not the usual rhetoric to exploit Ugandans for their advantage.

Change is an act or process through which something becomes different and change is very good because it helps you to strengthen and adopt new mechanisms to improve your life.

Similarly, Change helps us to understand the things that we need to include in our lifestyle and things we need to abandon. A case in point, government realized that restructuring and merging government agencies will help to streamline operations and improve efficiency and service delivery.

However,it is also very important to note that for you to effect change, you need to step out of your comfort zone and change will come at the end of your comfort. For example, government programs including PDM, Emyooga,ONC wealth creation will only find you when you go to your Local leadership like Chairman LC 1,Parish chief,to production officer and ask on how to benefit from those programs in order to change your income for the better.

Unfortunately, such truth will be shelved from you by the opposition elements that you always hang out and dine with because their menu is to create hate and spread vengeance so that they can use you to cause mayhem to your fellow citizens and even your family. They will use you to abuse and character assassinate everyone including our noble leaders for their own advantage.When you give the devil 1 mile,it takes 7 because it’s mission is wreck your life for ever.So as we approach 2026,know the right places you need to identify with,and Probably seek knowledge and transform your self. If you’re not helped atleast come to Offices of the National Chairman of NRM in Kyambogo (ONC) if you stay around Kampala. You will be at an added advantage if you come as registered group. Our men and women whom President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has carefully identified with the help of his proxies will welcome you with high degree of hospitality that will leave you gazing! Our industrious Manager,Hajjat Uzeiye Namyalo SPA/PA has trained our staff to be active listeners and approachable to Mzee’s Bazukkulu with respect and dignity at all times.

Office of the National Chairman of NRM supervised by the Fountain Honor General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has helped over 1000 groups of Bazukkulu across the country with self empowerment tools including hair dressers, welding machines, sawing machines, agricultural inputs,to mention but a few all in the name of the President giving support to the disadvantaged and marginalized youths to cause change in their lives and create more jobs. To change is to improve to perfect is to change often.

Long live General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Long live Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo SPA and Manager ONC

The writer is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman.