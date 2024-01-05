Friends, this is a new year and Ugandans expect to hear only those things or information which makes sense (ebizimba).

We, writers, TikTokers, media personalities indeed information disseminators, have to realize one important aspect about Ugandans: our people are now an intelligent society you cannot easily fool.

Therefore you cannot wake up and come up with ‘bull and cock’ stories and expect them to believe you. As a matter of fact fake ‘pastors’ and makers of ‘sexual’ wonder herbs are increasingly getting out of business.

This article is on the false reports or unfounded allegations now making rounds that Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu lovingly known as Bobi Wine and president of NUP (National Unity Platform) party, was created by and is now being sponsored by President Yoweri Museveni!

This ‘fake’ news of NUP being a proxy of Mr. Museveni has always been the preserve of social media sensationalists like Frank Gashumba, but it has now gained traction and many people, including those you would expect to know better, are beginning to believe it.

First and foremost, why would President Museveni a man who has spent his adult life fighting against injustice and for democracy and the rule of law now turn and destroy that very ideal? Why would he kill the ‘baby’ he helped bring up?

Friends, forget about those self seekers who parades such nonsense. Such people should be condemned because they don’t understand what such unfounded allegations can cause our nascent democracy. Uganda is such a young and fragile country that we have to hold it very diligently.

President Museveni, because of his uncommon commonsense, we simply guess him and have always heaped on him all forms of untruths. We don’t want to admit that he is way above our league!

Take the nearly undying story that Joseph Kony did not exist but a story created by the government to punish the people of northern Uganda. Even when Kony’s dreadlocked pictures started emerging and Chairman Norbert Mao and others met him, still some people said he was not real!

Following in this Kony facade is now the story of Bobi Wine and NUP being a creation of Mr. Museveni. This baptism was previously used to condemn Kizza Besigye and his FDC party.

This cannot be because President Museveni needs no one, no one at all, to run his well-oiled political and military machine. We have tried to second- guess him all these years but we always come out short. He is such a genius that even those close to him don’t know anything about him.

It was only the late Paulo Muwanga who told us that he knew President Museveni that well. He had written: “By simply looking at Museveni and his seating posture, I can tell what he is thinking about…!”

Of course Paulo Muwanga and many folks like him never knew anything about Museveni’s thoughts or true intentions. Paul Muwanga was later paraded before a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission- TRC” and a young Cpt. Masitko roasted him. He passed away having had his time at Luzira prison for crimes against humanity.

Despite his claims of knowing Yoweri1 Museveni that well, Paulo Muwanga never foretold that his nemesis would rule Uganda for decades!

History tells us that all great people are great because God shielded them from being second- guessed.

No one in the entire wide world knew that President Museveni would drop John Patrick Amama Mbabazi from his circle of friends. How about when he named Robinah Nabanja Prime Minister or sacked his ‘best cadre’ Gen. Kale Kayihura from leading the police force?

And guess what, President Museveni has always allowed these rumors to persist. Like the one where it was alleged that he ‘created’ Kizza Besigye as his own opposition! Even when Besigye was detained, humiliated and later hounded out of Uganda, still, many people called him a ‘Museveni plant’ in the opposition!

Such rumors serves Mr. Museveni very well. Look at how a big and great party called FDC, was completely destroyed because of undying ‘stories’ that it’s top honchos were ‘working’ clandestinely for government.

I know many people who believe that President Museveni’s historical mission is to create a “Tutsi Dynasty” in the greater East African region. As we expend much of our energies on such wild imaginations, Museveni seats at Rwakitura and laughs with his cows. He is already running the 2026 presidential campaign in his head and all we are busy doing is engrossing ourselves in trivial matters.

And he doesn’t need Bobi Wine or his NUP party for that matter to dominate Ugandan politics. Bobi Wine has only been around as a politician since 2017, that is only seven years on Museveni’s political journey which started in 1966!

In the same token he never needed Gen. Kale Kayihura to run a cruel police in order to get rid of state enemies. Truth be told; Mr. Museveni doesn’t need anyone to help keep him in power perhaps only Maama Janet because she makes his bed!

I will tell you a story why President Museveni fears no one in Uganda and why he needs no one to keep power in perpetuity.

Some 36 years ago, in 1988, President Museveni fired both Affande Salim Saleh and Affande Eric Tumwine, NRA’s finest commanders, and instead elevated Lt Col. Mugisha Muntu to a Major General and appointed him Army Commander. Muntu was only 29 years old and had served as NRA’s military intelligence officer. He was however the direct supervisor of then Major Paul Kagame of Rwanda fame.

And President Museveni had fired his two top commanders when on a visit to Ethiopia. Imagine such boldness!

WHERE PRESIDENT MUSEVENI DERIVES HIS POWERS:

Yoweri Museveni conquered Ugandan politics the moment he succeeded in chasing Dr. Apollo Milton Obote out of here and got rid of Paulo Muwanga subsequently killing the UPC party. The last nail in Uganda’s political coffin was turning Norbert Mao, Mukasa Mbidde and others into NRM-leaning fellows. He had actually raptured DP earlier when he compromised Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere, Dr. Evalisto Nyanzi, Maria Mutagamba, Prof. Ponsiano Mulema, Haji Kafumbe Mukasa and Robert Kitariko.

President Museveni does not create own opposition but he mastered the art of working with those opposing him.

He conquered the army the same way he did with politics after destroying Idi Amin and his entire army; burying the UNLF proper after getting rid of Major Gen. David Oyite Ojok in 1983 and later chasing away Gen. Tito Okello Lutwa, Col. Gud Wilson Toko, Col. Charles Ogole and Bazillio Olara Okello. The remnants of their soldiers ended up in Sudan and Congolese jungles from whence they died. The remaining ones died with Joseph Kony’s LRA and a small group incorporated into the UPDF (national army).

After getting rid of those politicians and armies, President Museveni had the highway to himself. There was no one with enough clout to challenge him. He has now ruled for nearly 40 years and no end in site because he lacks serious challengers.

With all due respect to Kizza Besigye, Olara Otunnu and now Bobi Wine and what they’re trying to create here, the truth of the matter is that they cannot and will never be able to remove Mr. Museveni’s hands from the cookie jar!

Of course President Museveni had other generals and politicians who rose through the NRM/A ranks but they were no match to soldiers he had gotten rid of. The politicians from the NRM are simply mediocre fellows he knows will never rise to challenge him. He deliberately spoon-fed them now can’t even hold their own folks!

Alternatively, the soldiers who rose from the NRA, many died due to HIV/AIDS and those who remained, like their politician cousins, had no spine of their own. They were forever beholden to their commander, Yoweri Museveni, therefore they saw no reason whatsoever to challenge him.

Those who tried to ‘grow wings’ or show signs of disgruntlement, they know the treatment awaiting them. Of course he made sure they grow up like “ebikoko ebizungu- white chicken” therefore can’t survive when left out there to fend for themselves!

Now; why would such a clever politician and soldier find the need to create an own opposition? And he has not even created own ‘coups’ to purge wrong elements from the army. Like with politics, he has no need for all that nonsense.

Besides they, the soldiers and politicians, were not oblivious of their benefactor’s purpose in their lives. The Okellos had overthrown Milton Obote but ending up condemning their own lives and those of their people to the dust bin of history.

President Museveni has made it so enticing to be a politician in Uganda whether you are in the opposition or with his NRM party. Everyone is ‘eating’ therefore the need to ‘corjole’ or ‘create’ others does not make any sense.

Therefore President Museveni doesn’t need an own opposition because he solved the question of politics a long time ago.

BOBI WINE IS A SELF-MADE POLITICIAN:

Because our politicians failed to understand President Museveni, they have been following him, like a dog would it’s owner, for nearly 40 years now. The same ordeal will befall those trying to ‘derail’ Bobi Wine from his political meteoric rise.

The first time President Museveni met and paid ‘attention’ to Bobi Wine, was at the wedding of Hon. Mwesigwa Rukutana’s daughter with the son of the late minister Haji Abubaker Kakyaama Mayanja. It was such a high-profile wedding (okuhingira) that the then Finance Minister, Janat Balunzi Mukwaya, was the “senga- aunt” of Kakyaama.

This was way before Bobi Wine joined politics and became this sensational and phenomenal man.

Bobi Wine had been invited to entertain the guests at this ceremony deep in Ankole which attracted the ‘A-List’ of Ugandans. President Museveni and his wife, Maama Janet, sat in a separate tent and were seen wondering and musing silently how Mwesigwa Rukutana had amassed such wealth!

Then a beaming Hon. Rukutana took the microphone and announced that:

“Ladies and gentlemen! Please

put your hands together and welcome the ‘Ghetto President’ Mr. Bobi Wine!”

Then Bobi Wine had come out and sang his signature song then “Singa nze Museveni- if I were Museveni” where he was telling this mystical girl that he would give her heaven and earth. And one of the offers was to make her ‘deputy’ president!

This irony was not lost on President Museveni and his elegant wife Maama Janet. From henceforward the legendary guerilla fighter took Bobi Wine as a man to watch closely. He never tried to recruit him but instead decided to watch him closely.

Contrary to what we seem to know, President Museveni has always seen Bobi Wine as the ‘only’ other Ugandan with clarity of thought. And he knows every move however obscure Bobi Wine makes.

“Oh Bobi registered NUP without Museveni knowing; he flies to America and comes back with plenty of cash without Museveni knowing” among other many stories.

My friend, take it from me. There is nothing which happens in this Uganda and Museveni doesn’t get to know about it. In fact he knows about it before it even happens. For what is it worth, simply concentrate on whatever you enjoy drinking or smoking and leave politics to Museveni.

Knowing President Museveni as I do now, he doesn’t take lightly any person who messes up with his presidency. His is on a journey whose destination was long ago mapped and guaranteed by none other than God Himself.

Bobi Wine has always called himself the “Ghetto President” ruling a mystical country called “Uganja” therefore signs to indicate that the prolific singer-turned politician has always had a thing for ruling Uganda. We still remember his monster American vehicles with personalized number plates: “Ghetto President”. He even has a huge tattoo running his entire back saying: “Mubanda Wakabaka- king’s man” another sign yet again that his journey, like that of Mr. Museveni, has a clearly defined destination.

Such a person cannot easily be swayed by material things. He may be surrounded now by some folks already compromised by the state, but they will not undo his resolve.

Therefore you don’t wake up and tell such a person, who has cultivated his own niche, that “I want you to work for me” especially in hoodwinking Ugandans. He will not do it because some things don’t have a price.

Nelson Mandela chose to stay in jail for 27 years rather than being made a “Bantustan-Homeland” leader with own budget and army.

Leaders of men, especially freedom fighters, are very expensive to buy.

Did you know that at one time, during the “Nairobi Peace Talks (Jokes)” in 1985, the Okellos (Tito Lutwa and Bazillio Olara) offered Mr. Museveni the Vice Presidency slot and Affande Saleh was to be Army Commander? They also offered to recruit some 3,800 NRA fighters into the national army (UD- Uganda Defence).

Yoweri Museveni and his brother Salim Saleh both refused those offers because people of destiny always have set goals. But George Nkwanga of FODEMO, a man of no destiny, joined the Okellos and they eventually murdered him!

The paraders of this sick theory goes further to allege that NUP’s top honchos like Secretary General (SG) David Lewis Rubongoya; Joel Besekezi Senyonyi who is now LOP (Leader of Opposition in Parliament) and Babie Itungo, the wife of Bobi Wine, are working for the state.

This is a very sickening occurrence if indeed President Museveni can convince Babie Itungo to spy on the father of her kids. If she can do that then there is no reason whatsoever why we continue calling ourselves humans!

Why wouldn’t Lewis Rubongoya, a professional lawyer and a man with known ambitions not work with Bobi Wine without being ‘deployed’ there by Mr. Museveni? Museveni himself was once in DP and later worked in Obote’s State House. But they never compromised his belief systems. That is why he later destroyed those two parties!

Besides, Rubongoya and others knows the queue ahead of them in the NRM. Never in 1000 years would Lewis Rubongoya become the Secretary General of the NRM. Had Joel Senyonyi joined the NRM, he wouldn’t have become an MP let alone now LOP.

The other two allegations are that Bobi Wine is enjoying a good life and his other family members are all of a sudden rich people. And that ‘real’ opposition people live in exile or in squalor. Who told you that?

For starters, Bobi and his family have always been musicians almost like the Mayanjas (Chameleon family). It is therefore not a big surprise that they have money because musicians the world over are rich fellows. Again, truth be told, Bobi Wine is getting a lot of money from sympathizers from here and abroad. Like all clever folks (typical African), he will share some with his family.

As for not living in exile is a very lame excuse indeed. President Museveni has built such a conducive political environment that even idiots like Joseph Kony can live here peacefully. I know people who have built a reputation for themselves by simply calling Museveni a dictator. These folks cruise to work everyday and return in the evening to their families without any fear.

Inwardly, they know that President Museveni is not a dictator in the real true sense of the word.BY WAY OF CONCLUSION:

Friends, I will invoke a quote from Nelson Mandela in his memoirs, “Long Walk to Freedom” that will put to rest this conversation.

“To make peace with an enemy, one must work with that enemy, and that enemy becomes your partner!”

And I am sure that even Bobi Wine or his NUP people, considering their utterances, have no idea that working with Museveni and his NRM will propel forward their cause. They seem not to have learnt from Mr. Museveni and how he conquered the hearts of Ugandans by simply becoming an all inclusive leader.

Nigerians have a fitting saying that: “The ant which eats the palm nut, lives in the nut!”

Therefore any political party or leader worth his salt, he/ she must work with the establishment. You cannot plot to overthrow a court without understanding the inner workings of that court.

I know as a matter of fact, which is not nuclear science anyway, that President Museveni has people in NUP spying for him. Likewise Bobi Wine has sympathizers within Museveni inner circle who passes state secrets to him.

My humble advice to all Ugandan politicians is to start working together for the betterment of our country. The idea that Bobi Wine is a ‘true’ freedom fighter because he shuns talking to President is not only fake but it is also ridiculous. Politics of conjecture should stop because Uganda belongs to all those who dwell on it.

If I were Mr. Museveni and I indeed created Bobi Wine, and now he has become like this runway train with malfunctioning brakes, I would call a gathering of Ugandans at Kololo and tell them that: “don’t waste your time on Bobi. I created him and am disbanding his group!”

Last word: “If a crown enters a palace, he does not become a king. The palace instead, becomes a circus!”

Adam Kamulegeya

adamkam2003@gmail.com

0779 104 336