After president Museveni and his government granting him a chance to traverse the country making political rallies ( a chance he later misused by making reckless and irresponsible statements), National Unity platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi alias BOBI WINE immediately flew to Canada to meet his diaspora supporters and dornors. Much as police later banned his rallies, the right to do something doesn’t mean doing it rightly. He misused his right because his hate speeches of tribalism could plung this beautiful country into genocide.

It should be remembered that he first went to the U.S with his family to premier a film on how Uganda is bleeding and on his return, he immediately announced his plan to make country wide tours. I believe all this was a calculated move to situmulate the masses, go back to the imperialists and come back with the One million reception we are all hearing to distabilise and may be eventually overthrow a ligitmate government with the help of some western enemies of Uganda. Very unfortunate!!!!

To a lay man who may not know the logic here, BOBI WINE has minted and bagged billions of money from his overseas donors. He is ridding on shoulders of innocent Ugandans hoodwinking them to make money and he has successfully achieved this.

Bobi Wine’s mythology calls with ruthlessness symbolizes selfishness, opportunism, greed and calculating plunders through applying the most heartless measure of inciting the innocent people into danger for personal gains.

If you’re one of those people being blind folded to be part of the illegal and upopular One million march on October 5th 2023, ask yourself these questions below;

Do you have an armoured vehicle like that of Bobi Wine? Does Bobi Wine share all that money he gets from his donors with you? If you don’t share the money with him, then who does and how do you benefit from the so called struggle? Which strength do you have to successfully fight one of the strongest military and police in Africa? Are you ready to die or be crippled forever? How well have you prepared and organized your family financially, socially, etc incase you die or get crippled?

I appeal to Ugandans most especially the youths, to shun Bobi Wine, avoid danger and concentrate on their businesses. All these politicians are opportunists and money makers.

We exist in an abundant world with enough for everyone but there are those hoarding the resources while telling you they are scarce and doing it knowingly to exploit you as their capital. Ugandans are meant to direct the anger and disgust at Kyagulanyi.

Make use of the flourishing political stability and peace in the country to improve on your socio-economic status. Bobi Wine will not pay your bills, buy food, build a house etc for you.

We should not greedily take in any lie that flatters us and sip only little by little at a truth we find bitter.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobiliser

Tel: 0754877595

Email: georgemubiru93@gmail.com