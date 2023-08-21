Daily monitor published a headline how the former Managing Director of workers fund, National Social Security Fund (NSSF),Mr. Richard Byarugaba had filed a suit against the line minister of Gender Hon. Betty Among. I support the decision of Mr. Richard Byarugaba given the mayhem of allegations he has gone through that is likely to take a toll on his over 20 years reputation and pedigree he has built over the years of his career.

Without mincing words, the line minister by denying Mr.Byarugaba the renewal of his contract is interfering in the modern corporate practice which puts our good government in a spot light as far as managing quash public entities are concerned. The purpose of the boards of companies is to give independent opinions and reports on the performance of the management which informs decision making.

Additionally, In this scenario, despite different entities like IGG and parliament clearing Mr. Byarugaba of the allegations levelled against him, she goes a head to deny him a new contract which means that there is a personal vendetta against him. I pray that President Yoweri Museveni investigate the minister because NRM promotes the systems of government to work than individuals emotions . If this goes unabated, it will set a bad precedent against the efficiency in management other government entities which have been functioning well with supervision of board of governors hence giving value to tax payers.

In conclusion, given the tyranny of subjecting Mr. Richard in bad light yet he dedicated his services to grow the savers fund (NSSF),to a tune of Ugx 17 trillion, among other achievements, I support him to seek justice in court in order to clean his reputation and salvage his career he has built over time.

Ben Ssebuguzi is a Senior researcher and Economist