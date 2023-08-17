Whoever witnessed General Muhoozi’s grand entry into Teso early this week must be scratching their heads for an answer on the magic he might have used to pull the numbers he did.

By now, even the slightest doubt that might have existed on the first son’s suitability for presidency must have deservedly withered out among some skeptics. That withstanding, a critical analysis of the events of this week points to something even bigger- the country is at a very critical stage.

It’s now public knowledge that Muhoozi is a force to reckon with in discussions on President Museveni’s succession should he opt to step aside after decades of unrivaled progress. Should the President’s son, therefore get the node for the top seat any time later, the big question will always remain one- What should we expect from him?

I have heard and watched, both on TV and social media as the MK Movement boss brings villages, towns towns cities to a standstill in West Nile, Acholi, Sebei, Karamoja, Kigezi and Bugishu but I will base my presentation largely on the Teso adventure because its the one I witnessed first hand, and actively participated in.

I had just taken my first official leave since my appointment as Depeuty RCC when I was summoned by Minister Peter Ogwang to take part in arrangements for the general’s grant visit to the region. Thank God I was to witness history as it was being written.

Besides being one of the most refined soldier and son to one of the black continent’s most refined PanAfricanists in General Museveni, Muhoozi is a lovable person with an insanely magnetic personality with magic impulses that pools multitudes towards him. You must have watched as the grand son of Kaguta triumphantly entered the land of Emorimor, waving and flashing his father’s characteristic thumb-up sign to indicate solidarity with the ruling party- NRM. People ‘died of happiness” as they watched their hero publicly for the first time, with many drawing memories from the General’s life saving expedition with the famous Arrow Boys of in the early 2000s.

Speaker Annet Anita Among was at it again. She took the lead in welcoming the heroic General and categorically indicated to Teso residents where her loyalty falls in the event President Museveni is no longer in the picture. It ought to be sternly noted that the over 350 MPs invited for Among’s House Warming event were still in Teso. This clearly indicated that these too were receiving veiled instructions for the future should the ordained heir find them in the August House when he takes the reigns of power.

And then Peter Ogwang – the nightmare for the corrupt! The top notch planning with which he organised the function was meticulous. Its not surprising that President Museveni has trusted him with putting things right wherever it has appeared messy. The two day fete climaxed with the MK entourage paying a visit to the Traditional Institution of the Emorimor which many seem to integrate as a seal of approval.

Surprisingly, all that has been achieved before Muhoozi even coming out publicly to declare he will seek to be elected president save for a few tweets to that effect. One wonders what will happen when he finally comes out to declare his candidature.

In a nutshell, he has managed to break ethnic and class barriers to spearhead the rise of arguably the country very first broad based nationalistic movement, surprisingly, without investing resources but rather sowing seeds of patriotism among a generation. It is also the first time in the country’s troubled political history that the Old generation is showing willingness to handover the affairs of the country to the young one without pulling ropes, simply because they can see a stable country beyond them as they trust the new crop of leadership.

For Teso specifically, the support for Gen. Muhoozi indicated a continuation of General Museveni’s efforts to crash the remnant forces of opposition in the sub region. With big development projects like the giant irrigation project, Soroti Central Market, sprouting industries, Soroti and Kumi universities, NRM was able for the first time to win an election in the sub region despite the Presidential race having Patrick Amuriat Oboi who hails from there. And with General Muhoozi in line, the possibility of the opposition reclaiming it seems to live in just illusions.

In conclusion, below are the key take homes from the fete;

To begin with, Muhoozi’s popularity around the country is no longer questionable. It is also clear that should he present himself for an election I the future, he will definitely be the man to watch.

Secondly, Muhoozi will not contest for the Presidency while President Museveni is still in the picture. This was demonstrated by his constant reference to his father through phrases like “Mzee oyee, General Oyee..” Whover was worried or excited the two would face off for other to take advantage must return to the drawing board.

Thirdly and most importantly, NRM is still hereto stay. There have been widespread concerns that NRM will fall with the retirement or exit of President Museveni, oftentimes drawing misplaced comparisons to other parties like KANU in Kenya and UPC in Uganda which diminished with the exit of their founding fathers. Whereas other parties fall short in grooming dependable leadership for the future, NRM has done just that, and exceedingly well. This serves as a relief to most Ugandans concerned about the safety of their country especially regarding the troubled past where there has never been a peaceful power transfer since independence.

A well groomed son of the country’s most trusted leader, one of the most refined soldiers, a dependable family man, humble and compassionate, Ugandan may not have wished for anything better for a gift from President Museveni. The revolution, the Gospel of social economic transformation and the dream of African Integration are truly on course to be attained.

General Muhoozi Keinerugaba-a legend was born, I have witnessed his rise, may country is in safe hands.

Edrine Benesa is the Deputy RCC Soroti East Division