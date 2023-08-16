In Uganda, it’s becoming so hard to have credible and smart minds who can speak on their own without fearing anybody.

Honestly, maverick minds like that of the late Hajji Muzaata Batte, Haji Hussein Kyanjo, and Mwozey Radio, I feel that they are missed dearly because as of now those we have, speak based on the tunes of someone else, they speak to please not to offer solutions.

For over two weeks now, social media has been awash with posts abusing Alien Skin because he questioned the National Unity Platform (NUP) Principal Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his supporters. Well, I can tell that Alien Skin is seriously on the hot seat because his opponents have also used this opportunity to make sure his name is removed from Uganda’s top-music chart.

Many bloggers, music promoters, plus some journalists have come out and castigated him as they predict that soon he will be facing his downfall. I can feel the pressure this young man is going through because he has already been linked to be working with the State.And due to this, some of his concerts abroad have been cancelled and this has been fueled by fellow Ugandans and supporters of Bobi Wine both in Uganda and the diaspora.

Sometimes I wonder how Ugandans reached this stage of being merciless to their fellow Ugandans. This crazy thinking that when someone disagrees with you, you must make sure he fails or is destroyed completely. I have heard many people claiming that Alien Skin flourished on the fan base of Bobi Wine which is fine but does it mean he must not have his own views? Must he stop living his life according to his will?

From time memorial the music industry had its series of beef before Bobi Wine became Robert Kyagulanyi and these were normal grudges because fans were the same and character assassinations were never in our communities despite the existence of political differences but when Bobi Wine joined politics and became Kyagulanyi, the beef that was in music amongst musicians shifted and came down to supporters and fans.

This time the beef is not between Chameleone or Bebe Cool. It’s between Kyagulanyi, his supporter and those who don’t support him whereby those who question or challenge his policies must be crucified.

The unfortunate thing is that when this beef came into supporters and fans, it radicalised people to the extent that Kyagulanyi does not make mistakes, he is never questioned and whoever diverts from his view is labelled a mole or a state spy. The used-to-be beef is now a serious war where some have lost their lives and jobs.

Several musicians have had their music careers ruined for not siding with Kyagulanyi a politician. Musicians like Ronald Mayinja, DJ Michael , Big Eye, Catherine Kusasira and Big Size Bebe Cool have been pelted with water bottles while on stage performing; not because their music is ‘bad’ but because they have different political views from that of Kyagulanyi.

Eddy Kenzo has been demonized for meeting President Museveni, we all know Kenzo is one of Fire Base’s old boys but because he has a different political view from that of his former master he has been crucified too. And the two now are enemies, the Kyagulanyi social media army and bloggers have attacked him left and right calling him a traitor and all sorts of bad names.

The same group is crucifying Alien Skin now! They now claim that Alien Skin has been working with state agents and their mission now is to make sure this young man’s life becomes miserable.

Artists who don’t agree with Kyagulanyi’s views but still want to be valid in the art industry have decided to keep quiet. They have given platforms to charlatans to address issues in the music because they support Kyagulanyi’s views nothing else.

Kyagulanyi Becoming a demi-god in Politics

Kyagulanyi’s relevance in Uganda’s politics began in 2017 when he was declared the winner of the hotly contested by-election race for the Kyadondo East parliamentary seat.

In a small period of time, Kyagulanyi became a prominent and strong opposition politician in Uganda and Africa thriving on the back of the People Power wave . We must credit him for awakening the youth because ever since he joined politics, youth in Uganda have immensely gotten interested in politics.

Because he was the face of the wave, many strong and formidable opposition politicians joined this wave and his party. However, on several occasions we have seen people like Sauda Madada cautioning smart brains like Dr Hilderman and Medard Ssegona, for not attending the party meeting, warning them on social media. This is a humiliating thing in a party yearning to lead a country.

Last year, the two-time presidential candidate and lawmaker Kimanya Kabonera Abed Bwanika proposed for the opposition to seat on a round table with President Museveni and negotiate the release of opposition political prisoners.

He was viciously attacked by Kyagulanyi’s social media army and he was immediately called a mole and a spy just because he disagreed with Kyagulanyi’s views of not sitting with the government to make sure that his supporters are free.

The Leader of the Opposition Mathiaus Mpuuga is one of the very smart people the opposition has. However , he has also been crucified and called a mole. I have seen several bloggers in Uganda and in the diaspora asking Kyagulanyi to drop him. Why? Because he is ever with the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among who fired their diehard Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake from Parliamentary Commission.Ideally the reasoning itself is fake and Kyagulanyi will never come and defend his people because he enjoys the man-made deity he has created around himself.

Sharp brains like Ssegona and Muwanga Kivumbi have decided to keep quiet on several issues concerning the party because they very well know that they will be attacked by shallow-minded people and political wannabes.

Kyagulanyi’s messianic politics has automatically shown some of us that he might be worse than the present government. Because he enjoys seeing those who disagree with his views being crucified mercilessly which is one of the traits of a dictator.

Several times have heard even some NUP lawmakers asserting that their ‘President Kyagulanyi does not make mistakes and no one should debate against his views, he is ever right, if man questions God then who is Kyagulanyi?

Under this sky, man is prone to mistakes and no one will always be perfect but if we are ushering a man into the country’s most powerful office whose views are never questionable then that is not liberation but prolonged captivity.

Making Kyagulanyi look like a demi-god in politics and the music industry is a great mistake and those doing it must know that they are grooming a violent beast that will feast on them in the future.

His supporters must know that a leader is one who accepts challenges and is free to work with decenters for the good of the country. Uganda needs a leader, not a ruler or a demi-god politician.