For the last two weeks, I have òbserved events as they unfolded in Niger with utmost attention. The pride of a first peaceful transfer of power was lost when the military deposed president Mohamad Bazoum in a bloodless coip but with far reaching ramifications.

The coup plotters advanced deteriorating economic and security situation in the former French colony as the reasons behind their move. Observer’s have, however, insisted the presence of heavy foreign military deployments by the French and Americans largely contributed to the melee.

In a region that has been infested by coups and coup attempts, Niger’s case is specifically amazing. The population, majorly in urban centres has flooded streets in support of the military take over, calling out the French and the Americans. Surprisingly, the new force that would have been expected to advance a case against foreign influence in national affairs are at tje same time showing intent to invite Russiain place of the West they re attempting to get rid of. The Commander of the Russian mercenary force-Wagner showed support for the coup while in Saint Petersburg for the Africa- Russia Summit last week. This indicates that the departure of France may signal the advent of Russian Imperialism in Niger.

The biggest question that all Africans should reflect on is; When shall we ever show

determined action to steer clear of Western influences in our affairs.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced harsh sanctions against the leaders of the coup in Niger, but Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso – all ECOWAS members – have refused to implement them and have warned against any military intervention. Are we seeing an ideological conflict emerge between two West African blocks?

In Uganda, my birth country, there have been voices against the opposition led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who are largely defined by their strategy of trying to recruit West Powers in their quest to depose President Museveni.

Kyagulanyi has been in America recently for the Premier of his documentary which has largely been interpreted as an attempt to lure the West into the affairs of Uganda and thus, to sell out the country. There is no way one will ever convince us that we can pick solutions for our problems from other countries. Local problems require local solutions. All countries have their own problems and the difference is that they always solve them internally. That’s why the after election mayhem in the US in 2020 between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump did not get settled with any foreign powered mediation. I want to categorically state that just as it has kit worked in the past, it will never work.

That Western Imperialism is dangerous for African states nolonger requires more debate. In West Africa, the is a West-induced fragmentation that threatens regional cohesion. On one side, there are those who want a fundamental change in national politics, even if that comes about through military takeover. Others think that, even if civil and democratic governance is dysfunctional, the military is not the solution.

In the background of this ideological conflict, there is also the relationship between African countries and the rest of the world, especially former colonial masters like France, Britain, Italy,Portugal, Beligium, etc.

What is the best way to change the relationship with a former colonial power? To put it simply, there are advocates for both the soft and hard method. The first group thinks it is essential to take into account the geopolitical and economic environment in order to defend African interests, increase autonomy and develop strong civil and military institutions. The second wants to see a radical change in relations with the West, which would begin with the departure of all foreign forces.

In Niger there are not only French forces, but American and European soldiers as well. We don’t yet know what the coup leaders’ position is towards these military groups.

In Mali, Burkina Faso and now Niger, resentment towards France seems to be coming to a boiling point. What are the main reasons for this?

First of all, I think we need to stop pretending that the effects of colonisation are no longer having an impact. Just because the French president, British or Belgian Prime Ministers weren’t born in the colonial era doesn’t mean that the political and economic domination of that time hasn’t continued to this day. History is not made up of a series of watertight periods that have nothing to do with each other.

We must all acknowledge that the West still has strategic interests in Africa. Although these have imensely diminished over time, but that doesn’t change the fact that local populations feel wronged by formal and informal wrongs committed against their forefathers..

In this respect, Niger is a symbolic case. It’s a country where, like the rest of Africa, the population is mostly poor, with little access to electricity outside large towns even though, for decades, it has been providing raw materials for Western industries.

It is not enough to point out that this provision has decreased [over time] as a way to dismiss any mention of the longstanding inequalities in the relationship.

Militarily, France’s argument that it maintains a presence solely to help countries in West Africa has also largely been rejected. Since independence, France has maintained large permanent army bases in many of its former colonies, but this presence is part of a strategy for political influence.

There is nothing wrong with the powers to defend their interests in Africa but they must recognise that it has to be done with discussion and negotiation to find a mutually beneficial agreement. And to withdraw that presence when asked to do so.

There is the addition of political figures in France making comments that are perceived as condescending about Africa and Africans. It gives the impression that political authorities think they can disregard diplomatic sensitivity when dealing with African countries.

At the same time, we have to recognise that France is an easy target at the moment. It is not responsible for all of Niger’s problems. In this respect, dedicating too much time and energy to accusing France is counterproductive. We equally need to call out individual perpetrators amongst ourselves that keep making this Western plunder possible. For over a century now, Africans have been groaning about our ancestors that were sent to the different parts of the World as slaves. The majority of us still feel the whites committed an unforgivable atrocity against our race, which I certainly agree with. The only dilemma is that out traditional rulers that willingly gave their kinsmen to be treated like animals are praised as strong rulers rather than castigated. The enemy is always within, not without.

Recollecting the events of the past, we must jointly task our leaders to desist from inviting disaster upon their people in form of Western imperialists whose sure outcomes will be another Libya or another Sudan, or another Democratic Republic of Congo- bloodbath! The enemy is within and until we figure out what we can do to change our mindset, Africa remains doomed for good.