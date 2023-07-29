The recent chaos that engulfed the Masindi District Council over the allocation of land to Bunyoro University for the construction of a study centre as reported by Daily Monitoris not just a matter of administrative oversight; it reflects a deeper problem in our governance system that demands urgent attention. As a Ugandan, it is disheartening to witness elected representatives, who are supposed to be the custodians of our collective interests, resorting to physical altercations and descending into chaos during crucial decision-making processes.

The controversy surrounding the allocation of land to Bunyoro University dates back to February when the District Production Committee recommended the allocation of a significant portion of land in Kayanja village to the university. The council’s approval of this recommendation, however, lacked due diligence, as the designated land was legally owned by Magalies Distillers Uganda Limited, a company with a valid land title. Such a blunder is unacceptable and raises questions about the competence of those responsible for overseeing such matters.

Councilor Johnson Kiiza and his colleagues should be commended for their vigilance and dedication in uncovering the oversight. It is essential that we have representatives who are willing to hold others accountable for their actions. The fact that the motion to allocate the land mysteriously disappeared from the order paper only adds fuel to the suspicions of foul play. This situation demands a thorough investigation to ascertain whether any unethical practices were involved.

The use of force and calling in the police to remove elected representatives from the council chambers is a sad reflection of the state of our democracy. Respectful and constructive dialogue should be the cornerstone of any democratic institution, and physical altercations have no place in such settings. The District Speaker, Mr Moses Kirya, must bear some responsibility for failing to maintain decorum during the proceedings and allowing the situation to escalate to such a point.

It is concerning that even the District Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer had to flee for their safety, highlighting the risks posed to public officials during such confrontations. This raises questions about the overall security and preparedness of our institutions to handle similar situations in the future.

The public’s outrage over this incident is entirely justified. As citizens, we demand accountability and transparency in the decision-making process. The welfare of our region should not be compromised by careless mistakes and political infighting. The development and progress of Masindi District are at stake, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our leaders act in the best interest of the people they represent.

The establishment of the Bunyoro University is undoubtedly a positive step towards improving education and opportunities in the region. However, delays in acquiring land for the study centres and limited government funding should not be an excuse for rushed and poorly planned decisions. It is essential that the Bunyoro University Task Force and relevant authorities prioritize transparency and proper consultations with all stakeholders to avoid such controversies in the future.

Furthermore, we must use this incident as an opportunity to address the root causes of the chaos in our governance system. The need for ongoing training and capacity building for our elected representatives cannot be overstated. Effective leadership requires not only technical knowledge but also the ability to engage in constructive dialogue and reach consensus.

In my view, the chaos that unfolded in the Masindi District Council should serve as a wake-up call for all Ugandans. We must demand better from our leaders and insist on transparency, accountability, and professionalism in all government processes. Only by doing so can we create an environment where our elected representatives can fulfill their duties without resorting to violence and chaos. Let us all work together to build a more just, stable, and prosperous Uganda for the benefit of generations to come.

Busiinge Aggrey is a Ugandan journalist, media proprietor, researcher and CEO at Abjine Media Group and Editor at The Black Examiner Publishing Inc. Email: busiinge@abjinemedia.africa