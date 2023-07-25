In response to the eye-opening article published by Daily Monitor, titled “Govt current expenditure went up by Shs313b in June,” I felt compelled to share my deep concern about the startling revelation. It appears that the government’s current expenditure soared by a staggering Shs313.74 billion in the final month of the fiscal year 2022/23. While certain sectors of the economy may show promise, we must not overlook the potential ramifications of this surge in short-term spending.

Current expenditure, which refers to short-term spending that is fully expensed in the fiscal period in which it is incurred, is a critical aspect of any government’s financial management. While it can play a role in stimulating the economy and supporting vital sectors, it must be approached with caution to avoid potential adverse consequences.

One of the major concerns with increased current expenditure is the risk of budgetary imbalances and fiscal deficits. Although the overall fiscal deficit for June 2023 was lower than anticipated, the fact that it was mainly due to higher-than-planned expenditure is worrisome. A prudent fiscal policy must strike a balance between spending and revenue generation to ensure long-term sustainability.

The report highlights a surplus in tax revenue but also a shortfall in non-tax revenue, particularly in grants from international organizations such as the Global Fund. Dependence on grants can be unpredictable, and thus, it is crucial for the government to focus on enhancing domestic revenue generation to reduce reliance on external funding sources.

While there has been an improvement in economic activity and positive business sentiments, it is essential to remember that economic indicators can fluctuate. Relying heavily on short-term spending measures might not guarantee sustained economic growth and stability. It is crucial for the government to invest in long-term development projects that can create sustainable employment opportunities and foster economic diversification.

Moreover, inflation reduction is undoubtedly a positive development, but we must remain cautious. Inflation rates can be influenced by various factors, and prudent fiscal management plays a crucial role in controlling it. A sudden surge in current expenditure can exert inflationary pressures in the economy, eroding the purchasing power of citizens and impacting overall economic stability.

The appreciation of the Uganda Shilling against the United States dollar is indeed good news for the economy. However, maintaining a strong currency requires not only increased revenue from exports but also careful management of foreign exchange reserves. Vigilance in financial regulation and prudential measures is essential to protect the stability of the financial sector.

As citizens, we must urge the government to prioritize fiscal responsibility and transparency. While it is essential to address the immediate needs of the economy, we must not lose sight of the long-term implications of increased short-term spending. Investment in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other critical sectors can yield sustainable returns for the nation’s growth and development.

In conclusion, the recent surge in government expenditure calls for cautious optimism. While the positive economic indicators are encouraging, we must ensure that short-term measures do not compromise our long-term financial stability. It is the responsibility of both the government and the citizens to work together in fostering a financially responsible and sustainable economy that benefits all Ugandans in the years to come.

Busiinge Aggrey is a Ugandan journalist, researcher, filmmaker and founder at The Black Examiner

