As a concerned citizen of Uganda, I am deeply troubled by the recent revelation of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s (UETCL) decision to spend a staggering Ugandan Shillings 1 billion to hire 37 new staff. This lavish expenditure, as reported by the Daily Monitor newspaper on July 24, 2023, raises serious questions about the company’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and prudent financial management.

UETCL plays a crucial role in the nation’s energy infrastructure, tasked with the responsibility of transmitting electricity from generating stations to distribution centers. As a state-owned enterprise, it must be held to the highest standards of transparency and accountability, especially when it comes to spending public funds. Ugandan taxpayers expect their hard-earned money to be utilized wisely and effectively, with a focus on enhancing the nation’s energy sector rather than financing questionable decisions.

To put this expenditure into context, one must consider the current economic challenges facing Uganda. The nation is grappling with issues such as inflation, unemployment, and limited access to basic services for its citizens. As such, the decision to allocate such a substantial sum to hire new staff raises eyebrows and highlights a potential lack of fiscal prudence within UETCL’s management.

While it is crucial for UETCL to have a competent workforce to fulfill its mandate, the company must demonstrate that this expenditure was both necessary and conducted with utmost efficiency. Were there existing vacancies that needed to be filled urgently? Was a thorough internal evaluation conducted to determine whether these positions were indispensable for the company’s operations? These are questions that demand honest answers from UETCL’s leadership.

Moreover, the allocation of such a significant budget for hiring new staff also begs the question of whether other alternatives were considered. Could these positions have been filled through a more cost-effective approach, such as training and promoting existing employees? It is essential to explore all avenues before resorting to large-scale external recruitment that drains valuable financial resources.

As concerned citizens, we must call upon UETCL’s leadership and the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and independent audit of this expenditure. Transparent disclosure of the hiring process, qualifications of the new staff, and an explanation of the urgency behind this decision are essential steps towards rebuilding public trust.

It is also vital for UETCL to develop and adhere to a clear, comprehensive financial management policy that ensures taxpayer funds are utilized judiciously. Implementing stringent oversight mechanisms, adopting cost-cutting measures, and prioritizing investments that improve the efficiency and reliability of Uganda’s electricity transmission infrastructure should be central to UETCL’s strategy.

In conclusion, the revelation of UETCL’s excessive expenditure on hiring 37 new staff raises serious concerns about the company’s financial management and accountability to the public. As Ugandan citizens, we must demand greater transparency and responsible use of public funds. By holding UETCL to higher standards, we can contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for our nation’s energy sector and overall economic stability. It is time for UETCL to heed the call for fiscal responsibility and take the necessary steps to regain public trust.

Busiinge Aggrey is a Ugandan journalist, researcher and founder at The Black Examiner Newspaper

