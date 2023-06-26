Your Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to bring to your attention the pressing need for Uganda to establish a dedicated Ministry for Infrastructure Planning. As a concerned citizen, I believe that such a ministry would greatly benefit our nation and contribute to its sustainable development.

Infrastructure development plays a vital role in fostering economic growth, improving social welfare, and enhancing the overall quality of life for Ugandan citizens. However, the current fragmented approach to infrastructure planning and implementation poses several challenges that hinder our progress. By establishing a dedicated ministry, we can address these challenges effectively and achieve greater success in our infrastructure endeavors.

Firstly, Your Excellency, a Ministry for Infrastructure Planning would provide a strategic framework for the long-term development of our nation’s infrastructure. With a holistic and integrated approach, this ministry would be responsible for formulating and implementing infrastructure master plans that align with our national priorities, economic growth strategies, and sustainable development goals. It would ensure that infrastructure projects are designed and executed in a coordinated manner, minimizing duplication of efforts and maximizing efficiency. You will see many instances where Ministry of water is doing Irrigation projects, while Ministry of Agriculture is also pushing for Irrigation projects. These create a lot of duplications.

Moreover, such a ministry would be instrumental in optimizing resource allocation. By prioritizing projects based on their economic viability, social impact, and urgency, it would ensure that the available financial resources are utilized efficiently. The ministry would identify funding sources, secure investments, and explore innovative financing mechanisms, enabling us to embark on ambitious infrastructure projects that would propel our nation’s development forward.

Additionally, a dedicated ministry would play a crucial role in coordinating various stakeholders involved in infrastructure development. It would foster effective collaboration and communication among government departments, private sector entities, communities, and international partners. By serving as a central coordinating body, the ministry would streamline decision-making processes, resolve conflicts, and ensure that infrastructure projects are inclusive and responsive to the needs of all stakeholders. Many cases where as soon as UNRA has finished a very nice road, National Water or telecom companies have to cut the new road to send their utilities. Didn’t UNRA plan for where those utilities have to pass through? You may note along kajjansi-Munyonyo route, UNRA is currently doing some structures in the middle of the road in three spots? why where these not done when the express road was been constructed? because there is lack of a masterplan.

Furthermore, Your Excellency, a Ministry for Infrastructure Planning would provide the necessary institutional framework for monitoring and evaluating infrastructure projects. Through robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, the ministry would track the progress of projects, assess their impact, and make necessary adjustments to ensure timely and successful implementation. This would enhance accountability, transparency, and the overall quality of infrastructure development in Uganda.

In conclusion, Your Excellency, the establishment of a Ministry for Infrastructure Planning in Uganda is of utmost importance. Such a ministry would provide a strategic and coordinated approach to infrastructure development, optimize resource allocation, foster stakeholder coordination, and ensure effective project monitoring and evaluation. I humbly request your kind consideration and support in prioritizing the creation of this ministry to accelerate our nation’s progress and secure a brighter future for all Ugandan citizens.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I remain hopeful that you will give due consideration to this proposal. May Uganda continue to prosper under your leadership.

Yours faithfully,

Joel Aita

Infrastructure Consultant