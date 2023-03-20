As well inspired by the Chronicles of the fathers, we shall be casting light on President Yoweri Museveni’s means and ways.

Museveni is a citadel of resilience, it’s only in Uganda where opposition leaders , opposition MPS and councillors spend hours on Facebook and Tik tok, abusing Museveni, abd the next day they dine with the President, with no institutional contention.

Museveni, is a reservoir of sovereignty, no wonder beyond equivocation , all African leaders run to him , to seek functional help on matters of military symmetry, in Central, south and North Africa.

Museveni, is a true solace of feminism, to a variable extent that you can never count the so many women and girls accorded positions in Corporations, cabinet and state agencies, to the acclamation of the United Nations ideals for emancipation.

Museveni is a renown sanctuary of popular nourishment, well attested by field testament, that 937 billion shs, by March 17th , 2023, had been disbursed to Parishes across the country, for loans with zero interest rates.

Museveni , is a tabernacle formation of statecraft, that his understanding of matter with evolution, astrophysics with cosmology, neurology with gravity, amazes even celebrated scientists in Havard and NASA.

Museveni, is a confluence of liberation advancement, that formidable fraternities like ANC, ZANU PF and EPDRF in Africa, pay homage to his virtuosity concerning Black nomenclature.

Museveni, is a golden summation of African holiness, that amidst tribulation and western bigotry , he has fought and subdued the evils of Lesbianism, transgender cum homosexuality,

To GOD be the gloooori…( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist. He is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kiboga, Sms 0784285177)