In his elaborate Address to Parliament that centered mainly on the NRM Government’s flagship programs to eliminate Poverty H.E the President did put to light his thoughts on HOMOSEXUALITY.

Outside his core message of social -econoimic transformation ,the President stated that the homosexuality vice that continues to elicit debate in the country is a deviation and a matter of questioning whether its by nurturing or nature .To many ,the obvious is that its not by nature looking back to the history of Man kind since creation ,God created Man and Woman . According to him ,it is a deviation from the normal way of doing things . From both the Religious and African Cultural aspect ,marriage or sex and the sanctity of family is premised on the relationship of man and woman the deviation being when such relationships are between man and man or Woman and Woman.

A deviation from the normal means a wrong and legislations are largely intended to correct the Wrong in Society . Laws are also a reflection of the desires of a particular society and its crystal clear that Majority of Ugandans are against the vice of Homosexuality . Its therefore prudent to enact laws that are not only punitive to the offenders but also act as deterrent and prohibitive measures to would be offenders.

The onus is thus placed on the legislative arm of Government to make laws that will preserve our family values ,the sanctity of marriage and the moral fabric . Laws should be in the best interest of Ugandans as opposed to the interests of the western World .

The sanctity of life is rooted and grounded in creation and its only when marriage is between Man and Woman that we can talk of Creation and procreation . Let us preserve life by fighting against homosexuality.

Businge Emmanuel is the Deputy RCC – Fort Portal