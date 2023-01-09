Well, as i write this, the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) is the talk of the nation, not because the Minister for Presidency Hon Milly Babalanda directing that all Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCC) should support ONC activities of mobilising Ugandans especially the Bazzukulu Headed by Chief Muzzukulu Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye to tap into Government programms like Emyooga, Parish Development Model (PDM), among others.

As well as raise awareness or track the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government Manifesto Implementation.

This directive seems not just to be from Hon Minister Milly Babalanda but from the National NRM Chairman and head of State, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, given the background of some mafias trying to make activities of the Current ONC hard! No official hand over of office was made, no official introduction of the former coordinator stores!

Hajjati Hadijah Namyalo, aka The Chief Muzzukulu has delivered more for this year 2022 and I am sure she has delivered on less budget compared to what the current NRM Secretariat and former ONC would deliver.

Hajjat Namyalo and her team have equally innovatively mobilized all over the Country even when Mafia has tried to fight the efforts and the initiatives.

The current ONC leadership took over office, at a time when many Ugandans, NRM coordinators, and Mobilisers especially at the grassroots had lost touch with NRM Government and President’s office at large.

President’s pledges would always not be delivered on time, or even not be delivered at all!

Poor citizens had lost touch with President’s office and not feeling the Government, however, the story is now changing day by day with ONC’s efforts, and more Ugandans can now communicate with the President of Uganda as well as have their issues addressed.

Hope and confidence in NRM, President Museveni has been restored in people, especially in areas like Buganda or the Central region where NRM lost most of the elective positions in the 2021 general elections.

This current team is more pro-people and determined to deliver not only the legal mandate of the Office of the National Chairman but also deliver President Museveni on the ballot and victory come 2026 and beyond. The team is young, dynamic, innovative and so passionate about the #JjaajaTovaKuMain2026 & Beyond Agenda.

As we head towards 2023, all eyes and the focus will be on amplifying ONC’s mandate but also bringing more Ugandans up to date with NRM Government Manifesto Implementation activities, a link to President Museveni…

Let us not just watch the space but as well offer all our necessary support.

Hakim Kyeswa

Chairperson NRM Youth League Mukono Municipality.