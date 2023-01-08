A lot of talk around NUP and how they have desserted the struggle. How instead of being in the trenches shouting “our power” to the military, they have the audacity to wed.

Bobi Wine and NUP were never going to ‘remove the dictator’. They had the right ideas, but they underestimated how docile the average Ugandan is. They didn’t know we had the docility of a man who waits for an earthquake to help him have sex with his wife.

“People Power” meant that Bobi Wine and NUP would spearhead a movement where the people—Ugandans, stood up against the government. Bobi Wine figured he would use his popularity( as seen all throughout the campaign trail and internet activity) to move Ugandans into revolution.

I mean, it was millions of Ugandans against about a million armed forces. Quick maths, not so? 10 Nakyejjwes against one armed man. Easy, right? He was wrong.

He(and all of you) should have seen the signs when he called upon people to demonstrate against the election results. That event had less attendees than my memes.

You can’t remove a 35 year old military government with hashtags and ballots. That was naive of everyone. It’s either a people uprising— which Bobi counted on, or a potracted/rebel war— which we all knew wasn’t happening. Bobi, Zzaake probably had the same military expertise as me.

YOU failed in your part of removing the dictator and blaming him( them) is lazy.

Now let us look at his MPs. There were never going to vote against anything. Gerrymandering means that even if they opposed something, NRM MPs would overwhelming vote FOR it. When they opposed the age limit back then, they were jailed and beaten. No Ugandan stepped on the street. We wanted everything to be sorted with hashtags as we sipped mimosas and discussed if Winnie Nwagi’s bum is real.

Ask yourself, how many policies have you opposed? We literally couldn’t stand against curfews and conductors. There are potholes in the City that if hit right, can be chiropractors…but have you ever even raised as simple as a placard?

Removing the dictator was supposed to be a joint effort. I think Bobi Wine didn’t fail. He tried. We failed him.