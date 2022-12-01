The International Volunteer Organisations and Volunteers in Uganda will commemorate the International Volunteer Day (IVD) on 5 December 2022 at KOICA Uganda Office, under the theme ‘Solidarity through Volunteering’, with a series of activities.

Why solidarity? -The impact of climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, together with political and economic shocks around the world, highlight the challenges many people and communities face in their daily lives. However, the act of volunteering, and the solidarity it demonstrates, contribute to address inequalities in our communities, and provide support to the most vulnerable in societies.

It is estimated that more than one billion people around the globe volunteer their time, skills, and experience to help improve the communities they live in. From providing practical support to vulnerable children and adults to advising on sophisticated technical and legal issues, volunteers are present at all levels of society. Each bringing a specific set of skills to the tasks they take on.

Under the slogan “Together, Act now” the International Volunteer Organisations in Uganda and all volunteers across the globe highlight the value of volunteers and their ability to create positive change. This IVD 2022, will highlight the power of collective humanity to drive change through volunteerism. Events to mark the day are held in every region of the world, bringing together volunteers, governments, and civil society to celebrate the impact of volunteers in their countries and communities.

I therefore, encourage all partners to join us in using the slogan, “Together, Act Now” to focus on the remarkable and growing impact of volunteers. This is because their time, efforts and passion make a positive impact on people’s lives and help address the planet’s most challenging issues.

By highlighting the impact volunteers are already having on their communities, International Volunteer Day is also an opportunity to encourage more people to think how they can volunteer within their own societies. We should therefore, recognize the invaluable contribution volunteers are already making and encourage more people to join them.

Wherever you are celebrate the many millions of people worldwide who volunteer their time, experience, and skills every day to bring a smile and happiness to others!

Importance of volunteering in life

Volunteering can provide a healthy boost to your self-confidence, self-esteem, and life satisfaction. You are doing good for others and the community, which provides a natural sense of accomplishment. Your role as a volunteer can also give you a sense of pride and identity.

Secondly volunteering provides you with a sense of purpose.

You may be able to find your purpose through volunteering and becoming part of something greater than yourself. For instance, if you’re retired, unexpectedly unemployed or have lost a loved one, helping others can give your life new meaning and keep you mentally stimulated.

Volunteersing further provides a sense of community to belong. Volunteering can help you feel connected to those you are helping in the community. This experience may make you want to get involved with other aspects of your community, such as local politics or advocating for programs you believe are important.

Volunteering is a great way to meet new friends as well as strengthen existing connections with friends, family or coworkers. As a volunteer, you’ll typically interact with people from diverse backgrounds, which allows you to learn other perspectives.

When you choose an organization or cause to volunteer for, consider the people you’re volunteering alongside did as well. Sharing a common interest will help you build closer relationships with those around you.

Volunteering will also increase your social skills. Volunteering gives you a chance to talk to new people and sharpen your social skills. By spending a lot of time working with others and using social skills, like active listening and relationship management, you’ll have the opportunity to develop your future personal and business relationships.

Volunteering may boost your self-esteem and self-confidence. When you do something you feel is worthwhile and valuable for your community, it gives you a sense of accomplishment that may help you feel more fulfilled about your life and any future goals.

The training and hands-on experience you gain while volunteering can help you learn new skills as well as build upon ones you already have. For example, if you advocate and raise awareness or funding for a cause that interests you, you’ll gain valuable communication, public speaking, marketing and other hard and soft skills. You can then put these skills on your resume to show employers how you build relationships outside of work in addition to any personal interests that can set you apart from other candidates

Along with acquiring valuable skills and experience, you may also meet people while volunteering who can become your mentors or at least a part of your professional social network. If you choose to pursue a career in the field you’re volunteering in, the connections you make also may help increase your job prospects.

Many people use volunteering as a way to pursue their hobbies while making a difference. For example, if you’re interested in the outdoors, you might volunteer at your community garden or help out at a children’s summer camp. Volunteering for organizations or causes also may provide you with a renewed sense of creativity and motivation that carries over into your personal and professional life.

Volunteering may provide you with the tools you need to be a happy and well-rounded individual. Building bonds and connections with people you volunteer with also may counteract any social isolation. Many volunteer opportunities also may involve physical labor to keep you active and reduce stress.

Through volunteer work, you may overcome the personal challenges of leaving your comfort zone and doing something new with people you may not know. You may be faced with various problems to solve as a volunteer that require you to exercise critical thinking skills that aid your own personal development.

Do you want to give it a try please find open volunteer roles with local service organisations like Rotary club or lions club, youth organisation for instance youth after school programme, political organisations, and places of worship among others.

Felix Oketcho is Chief Executive Officer of Elix Promotions Ltd