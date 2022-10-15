It is now about eight months since the a war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, several people have lost their lives and several others are homeless. As all this continue to happen the Ukrainian Leader calls for more support from west. He seem not to value and consider anything that will stop the war apart from getting more funding from the west and support in terms of weapons. Unlike other wars, Russia’s demands are known to the Ukrainian leader and he is aware that if he stopped what Russia is against the two countries would see peace in a few hours time but be has instead ignored those demands and insisted on fighting to win Russia at the expense of the lives of millions Ukrainian people who could be having nothing to do with the disagreements of the two powerful leaders. The western media has done a great job in throwing praises on the Ukrainian leader and portraying to the world that it is Vladimir Putin who is in wrong. But however as it has always been said truth delays but once it comes, it overshadows all the falsehoods that have been said. The people of the world now knows who exactly is in wrong and who is delaying the peace process and ceasing fire. They also know, who loses if peace prevails in Ukraine. The effects of this war is visible in almost every country of the world now. With fuel prices shooting up affecting almost the prices of every single commodity, the experts predict that the things are going to get more tough. Some countries can longer contain the inflation including those who are supporting Ukraine with more weapons and money.

The leader of the National Unity Platform in Uganda shares so many similarities with the President of Ukraine Zelensky. From sharing profession of both being Entertainers to having similar beliefs and so many other similarities. I think it’s not by coincidence that recently Bobi Wine visited Ukraine and also recorded a song which I’m yet to listen to. He at the same time took pictures with guns which he posted on his social media handles that left most Ugandans surprised including NUP supporters, people wondered if posing with guns would help him remove the Ugandan government as he has been saying. It is also not by coincidence that Bobi Wine’s party and supporters are now involved in de – campaigning Uganda’s oil project and supporting an unpopular resolution of the European Union parliament that resolved to delay Uganda’s oil project basing on grounds that were not convincing. Shortly after making that resolution, which was made when Bobi Wine was actually out of the country. He came to Uganda, held a press conference at NUP party headquarters and declared how his party and all his supporters were so much in support of that unpopular resolution. To him stopping that project would make the Ugandan government broke hence winning over president Museveni who has he has been opposing and recruiting other people to oppose. That press conference of supporting the delay of Ugandan oil project confirmed to Ugandans that Bobi Wine is handled on the remote by foreigners and if he had power he would be implementing the decisions of our former colonisers without giving it a second thought.

Had Ugandans made a mistake to choose Bobi Wine as the president what is happening in Ukraine would be already visible here in Uganda and it would affect the entire horn of Africa. The problems we were going to suffer would be mostly about security so that the Imperialists would have a chance to steal the Ugandan oil and use it as an opportunity to also attack and distabilize other East African countries. No wonder recently Bobi Wine was on Twitter supporting the ADF leader who was captured and now undergoing trial. One wonders, how does someone who is an African accept and allow to be used by people from other continents against his own country? It beats one’s understanding because it is embarrassing. I think that should be the last option a person should ever take. However we shouldn’t be surprised because even slave trade was okayed by the then African kings and chiefs who were given petty gifts in turn. So many people were used as slaves and so many died as the African chiefs enjoyed the privileges of the colonisers, to them those privileges were more important than the lives of their subjects of whom they were supposed to protect. Similarly the NUP leader isn’t being used for free, there are several privileges he gets including money, which unfortunately the NUP Members and supporters don’t get share of but are subjected to keep defending.

Zelensky of Ukraine, has been seen in the international media requesting for more support in terms of weapons and I think also Money. All those weapons he asks for are meant to destroy his own country and also kill his own people of whom he leads as President. As he requests for more support the country he’s fighting against also ensures it’s readiness in terms of weapons and other equipment. Zelensky sees the hope, safety and betterment of people of Ukraine in the outside countries, maybe he knows that those countries loves his country and his people most and they can have sympathy for them. If those countries he trusts really loves the people of Ukraine they would have pushed for mediation and put other strategies that can be humanly possible silence the gun and cease fire. They wouldn’t be considering giving him more money and fire to destroy his own country. One wonders, how does the former Presidents of Ukraine, the ones that Zelensky succeeded feel when they see what is happening in the country they once worked hard to uplift in terms of development. How do they feel when they see the infrastructure they struggled to put up being set into flames? I think they must be feeling very disappointed but with nothing to do. Countries make mistakes but the mistake of voting the current Ukrainian leader will never be forgotten by the current generation and the generations to come.

The rise of Zelensky, to the Ukrainian top most leadership position in Ukraine should act as a lesson to the people of Uganda and all the people of East Africa. An opposition leader who openly relates with the imperialists with an aim of being installed in any of African countries as a president should always be rejected. That leader should never be given attention of any support in terms of votes because the impact will be so grave and will be regrettable for generations. Thank God, during last elections in Uganda, when the patriots made an alarm that the Europeans were trying to plant Bobi Wine as the president of Uganda the citizens listened and chose to vote another person. Unfortunately there are those who never listened and their choice still went for Bobi Wine. Up to now their attention and hope is still in him even when he openly opposes a project that is meant to help the whole country. I hope they will live to remember and understand that most Europeans hardly wish anything good to happen in Africa unless they have direct benefits or unless they feel that they have a hand in it of which we should always sing and praise them wherever we go. We are in times when patriotism and Pan-Africanism is needed most because the demon of colonialism and imperialism has risen again and people are no longer ashamed of what they do or say against African countries because after all Africans will simply watch and have nothing to do about it. The love of our continent and countries where we are born from should increase the more because the envious enemies are no longer ashamed and they’re using our own people to achieve their selfish interests.

The writer is a deputy RDC Kyenjojo District.