In the recent years, the leadership of Buganda has been publicly criticised by many individuals with in and out of Buganda. The Bazungus say that it is not good to wash your dirty linen in public and the baganda say ebyomukisenge tebitotolwa.

Those criticising the leadership in my view have become a public disgrace and are weakening the institution of Buganda. My understanding is that criticism is healthy and may lead to improvement and progress hence strengthening the institution but it greatly matters how, when and where it is being done from. In my view, what is being done now is pulling Buganda down.

I have unfortunately noted with dismay that the criticisms especially done by Mr Lumbuye and group is weakening the Buganda Kingdom. Even if what the Lumbuyes say may be of genuine concern, the approach they have taken to address the concerns is very wrong. Whatever they are uttering is working very well for Bugandas enemies who will use it to break and destroy Buganda. Other actors like Jakana Naduli and Kankaka are critical about the way the Kingdom affairs are being run suggesting that the traditionally allowable systems should be followed to the letter.

Their research on Buganda’s social and political systems is commendable. However, the way it is being publicly aired out, in my view, leaves a lot to be desired. There is information released which should be classified as highly confidential meant for Buganda and Baganda only but which is now out there for Buganda’s enemies to use to destroy the Kingdom. It is also of value to note that the global dynamics demand changes of operations in order to go by the times.

Therefore, a system or practice that was good centuries ago, may need to be reformed in order to be able to fit into the present environment. What matters, I believe, is to practice and act in a manner that delivers to the cause or concern for as long as the process is not infringing on anyone’s basic rights.

Mr Lumbuye is not only regurgitating abusive words about the current leaders especially the Katikkiro but is practicing hate speech to great heights. This kind of language is not called for if the information is meant for positive change.

Those who hate Buganda and its system are taking advantage of this drama among the baganda. The Kingdom and the Buganda Monarchy are currently at crossroads and a target for demolition by the NRM leadership, no wonder the Kabaka has not been well for a while.

The current ludicrous talks in Buganda are creating cracks in the excellent governance system that has held Buganda together for long. The talks will cause obwakabaka to crumble sooner than later. This division is depriving Buganda the unity, respect and value it deserves. This is creating a negative perception about Buganda and certainly the youth who are being influenced by the current global trends are building and harbouring trends of negativity about obwakabaka because of the uncontrolled hate speeches.

Without doubt, the state / nation of Buganda, is key in Uganda. If Buganda had not been kind enough to accept other parts of the country to join it, there would be no Uganda and in any case, the name Uganda comes from Buganda. A strong and stable Uganda is anchored on the state in which Buganda is politically, socially and economically. If any of these is not right, Uganda will never settle and no wonder the current state of governance in the country is appalling.

Buganda’s governance structure is superb and it actually influenced the political and civil service mechanism being followed today in the country.

Other systems like the RCs, LCS. RDCs have proved a failure and a detriment to Ugandas leadership mechanism. It is important not only to understand the governance system in Buganda but respect it and strengthen it. The Ssaza and Gombolola structures are spread all over the country and they have served as the administrative seats of the areas where they exist.

These are a Buganda creation and have helped in providing an organised system of community leadership and services delivery to the people.

Therefore whoever is attempting to weaken Buganda is killing Uganda. Unconfirmed information has it that the mission of the NRM leaders is to erase Buganda from Uganda. This is not only practicing high level discrimination and primitivism but denying the country stability and development. Buganda is currently under pressure of influx of people from other ethnic groups especially from Ankole and Rwanda. They are grabbing land and changing their names or adopting Kiganda names not in good faith but with sinister objectives. The names are for pretence to be baganda and for joining Buganda’s structures to undermine Buganda and do underground killer activities. This should not be allowed to continue.

The people in Buganda who appreciate Buganda should rise up and defend the tearing down of obwakabaka. If the Bush war that brought the current leaders in power, who are putting our country to the dogs, began in Buganda and succeeded, a similar move cannot be ruled out. Many of us non bagandas are stakeholders in Buganda and we desire a stable and strong Buganda.

Katikkiro Charles Mayiga has changed the face of Buganda with several infrastructural developments, restatement of the Kingdoms strategic objectives and calling upon people to love the Kingdom. He has also fought for justice and equity for the Kingdom and its people enabling it to recover some of its property and advocating for a stop to the abuse and violation of the rights of Ugandans. His leadership has seen increased levels of collaboration and network building with several institutions to handle critical matters like climate change, housing shortages and health matters like HIV, Sickle cell and fistula. Other cultural institutions in the country are yet to reach these levels. While all other Katikkiros have done tremendous work for the Kingdom, Katikkiro Mayiga has shown exceptional potential of moving the Kingdom to another level.

Our friends like Lumbuye should be mindful about this and contextualise their utterances accordingly. What Lumbuye is doing to down play the work of the Katikkiro is not called for and if there is need to address what is not right, there are better, refined and intellectual ways of putting concerns across the table. Disgracing or dishonouring the Katikkiro moreover in public, serves no purpose but only further weakens the Buganda Kingdom giving its enemies an opening to hit it even harder. “A strong Buganda translates into a strong Uganda”.

The urge to relieve the Katikkiro of his duties in these times is not necessary and will be detrimental to the Buganda Kingdom. Buganda will sink in deep waters and may never rise to the surface alive. Why do you want to make the sadistic NRM leaders celebrate the fall of Buganda? Let the transition take its natural course. Mr Lumbuye, check your language. It is disgusting to listen to you abuse the Katikkiro. Mr Jakana and Mr Kankaka your well researched information is very good but when airing it out, present it with dignity, care and sensitivity, and use the right forum to address the critical concerns.

John Mary Odoy

Senior Citizen, Human Rights and Climate Change Actor