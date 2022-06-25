While much appreciation goes to the government for coming to the rescue of scientists through 300% payrise, it has on the other hand left over 65% arts teaching workforce in great discontent.

To the general populace where l now belong, l would think that gov’t if it is

determined to harmonise this contentious extrinsic motivation in the

near future should now come out clear with a hopeful and positive assuring tone and not merely imposing directives at this crisis hour.

A few things for us to ponder:

1. Did gov’t consult both teachers categories before embarking and announcing the salary enhancement for

one group alone?

2. Who benefits from teacher discrimination and ongoing strike in our Pearl of Africa motherland- Uganda?

3.Are these aggrieved teachers the only arts team? What about arts MPs, Ministers and Judicial officers. Were their salaries raised?

4. What kind of school would Uganda have in a class where one earns Shs4m million whereas another gets Shs600,000? The two teachers sit in the same staffroom, stand before students who know the teacher difference, work same hours in a day and week and monthly. a science teacher is going to work for sh.133.300 and an arts counterpart will swing with sh.20.000 per day for a month. who will supervise them. How much will their boss earn? ls that boss also an artist?

5. What is the future of our prestigeous private schools? How long shall our children suffer because of this thing called SALARY? Please ACTORS save us parents because alot is already piling on our shoulders.

The writer is a social worker serving alongside churches and communities within Bukwo District. For God and my country. God bless you all.