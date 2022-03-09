By Aggrey Nshekanabo

First, the Russian Roulette is a dangerous game. It is a game of chance. In fact, no one except fools accept to play this game. This is how this game is; a player places one single bullet in a pistol and spins the cylinder of the pistol and places the muzzle of the pistol on an opponent’s head or any body part and then pulls the trigger. Should the chamber of the pistol align with the pipe or barrel of the pistol, the pistol will fire and kill or injure the opponent. Therefore, to play the Russian roulette is to take the greatest risk. The roulette is also synonymous with gambling. I hate and God hates gambling.

So, whoever convinced some of the world’s superpowers to compel Russian President Putin to bring out the game of death to their kitchens and heating chambers will judged harshly by history. Russia has the revolver with the single bullet and the chamber and the barrel aligned. In less than 14 days, the world is already wounded. Homes in Europe don’t have enough gas to heat their homes.

Let’s face the truth. USA, Western Europe does not love Ukraine more than Russia.

This is a dog fight except it is being fought on Ukrainian soil. In a dog fight, the chickens have no business taking any sides. And therefore, my undivided thoughts are that Africa has no business to be sucked into the Pro-West and Pro-East stupidity silliness as it were before. Africa has never been communist nor capitalist but non-market socialist. It is for this reason that countries like Ethiopia were not in the UN room to take the vote save for its brothers in Eritrea and Djibouti who voted against Russia. Those two are the true modern definitions of colonial puppets. They host French and American Military bases and are the worst in democratic credentials in Africa.

America and Western Europe is interested in democratic governance in Ukraine. Since when? Probably Ukrainians are made to believe America has their back against Russia. Far from it. We need to know that the world needs Russia more for food and gas and oil. In the last 14 days, the cost of gas and oil and wheat has hit the roof and we are yet to feel the worst of this. If America and Western Europe does not stop the arrogance, forget eating bread and cake. Wheat is from Russia.

USA has one specific interest in Russia and that is its oil and gas. Nothing else. And all wars have been fought over natural resources. And USA thought it could achieve that through Ukraine. Stupid Ukraine didn’t know it was a pony on a chess board. America and the rest of Europe do not give a hoot if Ukraine is destroyed completely. It will be rebuilt and Russia will be demonized for bringing the war to Ukraine. This war is about Russia keeping aggressors at bay. Still, Russia is not interested in the independence of Crimea or some other two territories in Ukraine that want to break away.

Finally, take it from me, Russia has never been a friend of Africa. We have seen wars in Angola, Mozambique and across the continent with killer machines made in Russia/former USSR states or American. Africa is a test ground of the efficacy of the killer machines and a place to trade these death machines with African misleaders. It has nothing to do with democracy. It is about their interests. The earlier Africans choose to enjoy this Russian Vs American/Western world real time movie the better.

For once, Africa is off the news as ‘murderers are busy killing each other.’ No one ever interrogates who sponsors these African murderers. Africa never makes any grenades or any gun! If they were killing each other with bows and arrows, I would say, yes these blacks need to be saved from each other. We are already seeing the dividends of this war. It is good winter is ending otherwise my friends and family in Western Europe would be in deep shit for lack of gas to heat their homes. Certainly, their governments have sold them a democratic lie for Ukraine. It is about business nothing more and nothing less. The loser in all this is Ukraine and the rest of us.

Aggrey is a retired journalist and works with Kyambura Safaris Ltd, the proprietors of Naalya Motel

aggrey@kyamburasafaris.com; www.kymburasafaris.com