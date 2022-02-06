Let me ask the governments of Africa: If you spend enormous amounts of time, energy and money erecting institutions of torture, how then will you lead the crusade against torture, murder and abuse of the rights of our people? Don’t you render the institution you set up to ensure human rights of our people are not violated white elephant projects? Will you really be committed to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and the Convention Against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or degrading Treatment or Punishment? Won’t you just hoodwink the citizens and the civilised world? Deception?

And you big countries who fund the instruments of torture that African government’s deploy against our people, aren’t you deceiving Africans when you issue statements that mislead us that you care about our rights and freedom from torture?

Forgive me for being harsh but is because I have grown to the advanced age I am now at seeing African governments torturing, murdering and violating all type and manner of people’s and community rights, and the developed countries funding them.

Double stands of African governments and donors will continue to hurt Africans, and force us back into the dark ages as the rest of the world moves forward.

For God and My country.