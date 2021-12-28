Everything is now ethnocentrically President Museveni. All institutions are now subjugicated to President Museveni. The whole national budget is now run by President Museveni.

Local Governments have been consumated by President who wants all the money formally meant for for local Governments to flow towards him so that he can use it to run his personal system apart from that of Uganda Government: RDCs, Presidential Advisers, VISOs, DISOs, etc intended to ensure that nothing works but Presidentialism.. Chapter 4 of the Constitution made under the aegis of President President Museveni is virtually dysfunctional. When in 1997 I said, during a debate at the Catholic Conference Centre at Makerere University, that the Uganda Constitution 1995 was no more than a manifesto of the National Resistance Movement, that would be used selectively to serve the interests of Presidentialism, not many were seeing what I saw. Now today, the Constitution works in the interests of Ugandans only if it does not directly conflict with the choices of President Museveni.

So if Idi Amin who used decrees to rule but retained the Constitution 1967 to serve his interests, died in the actions of President Museveni, he is being resurrected. If as we enter 2022 we expect Uganda to be different from what it has been during the last 35 years, We are day dreaming. The power of the people over money and resources will firmly in the hands of one individual: President Museveni. Elective politics that determined justice in access to power and resources, will no longer be relevant.

Everything will be Museveni oriented. He will be the first and last, the Supreme, the Omega and Alpha and Omnipresent and omnipotent. There will be no more Uganda that we hoped to see when we got independence on 9th October 1962.

Ugandans will no longer have meaningful involvement in governance of their country, and will no longer have sovereinty over their country and its resources. Only President Museveni will be Sovereign. Only God can chart a deviant path from the one President Museveni has purposed for Uganda.

For God and My Country