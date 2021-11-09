Whose side are you on? Annette or Jengo the step son?

Introduction:

One of the late pastor Augustine Yiga’s wives – Annette Yiga – (on account of her kwanjula and hence engagement ring) has a 3 year old son to the late. She alleges that since Iga’s passing, his son and heir Jengo Andrew has refused to take care of her child / his fathers child / his brother.

The situation:

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Apparently Jengo (now pastor) was arrested and imprisoned a few weeks ago for going against the agreement he signed with Annette, lawyer and church witness to support the child. with 400,000@ month for food n’ebigenderako.

Meantime he was supposed to clear outstanding rent of 3,000,000/= for Annette and then also consider school, medical and rent going forward.

The issue (omusango):

Right now, the issue is that apparently youtjful Jengo has now changed his earlier position and claims that the 400,000/= he agreed and signed to pay was inclusive of medical, rent, etc. He will not add a dime.

======================================

Decision of court is being awaited. Jengo in and out of prison but looks like he will be re- arrested for reneging on his agreement.

Ekinyusi kili wano – Is Jengo right to refuse to take care of his little brother as Annette is not his wife? Was Annette right to take Jengo to court and in the process to prison for failing on his duty as his father’s heir? Is Annette right to demand ‘rights’ from her late husband’s son?

My take:

Am a bit confused on this one. Annette is not Jengo’s wife. She is his late father’s wife. Annette’s son is his brother not his son. You would think Annette is demanding for her rights as Jengo’s wife. Suppose Jengo also now turns around and demands to inherit some of his fathers ‘rights’ from Annette – will she accept?

But then again, Jengo signed an agreement and committed to pay. Naye ate , do heirs also take over wives responsibilities?

10 years she says she spent with the late at the time of his death. What does that have to do with Jengo the son? It wasnt 10 years with Jengo?

Which side are u on this?