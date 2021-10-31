Lately, there are complaints that Jubilee Insurance doesn’t pay claims presented to them and doesn’t care to fulfill their end.

The insurance company refuses to pay insurance claims by delaying investigations until the client gives up. In some cases, a staff negotiates with the client to partly settle and leave the rest to them to handle.

This is fraud on the part of the insurance company that collects money from clients to protect them against any misgivings. Why then refuse to pay yet you have constantly collected from these policies.

Vehicle UBF 034H was insured under policy P/210/1002/2019/001286 which was a comprehensive policy. The customer fulfilled all set requirements and duly paid all policy dues, unfortunately when he claimed his policy the insurance company looked the other way.

The vehicle was stolen on 26th May 2021, the client reported to Jubilee insurance, and investigations were done by the insurance, but not concluded as Jubillee insurance has no interest. They are simply not bothered with the claim and don’t respond to calls from the client.

While collecting money insurance companies assure clients that they will cover their claims in record time, but after the agreement they then play games.

Jubilee Insurance has many uncleared claims with frustrated clients. Time has come to expose this fraud where money is collected from unsuspecting clients with no intention to cover their claims if made. This is obtaining money by false pretenses by a company entrusted to provide a good service to the citizens of Uganda.

Responsible authorities to prevail over Jubillee Insurance.