We have interrupted our usual Monday series, to salute Comrade Hope Kishande Kivengere, who has rested. In Hope Kivengere, we had: a true Heroine of the liberation struggles of the African people; a deeply committed, highly organized and disciplined African Patriot; a very warm and very decent person; a dear friend.

Over the last few days, a lot has been said and written about Hope Kivengere – including by those who have known much more about her and for far longer, than we have. We must however, place on record the little we have known of this beautiful soul – because her exemplary life touched and enriched all of us who were privileged to know her in person, and millions more who were touched by the positive effects of her work and actions. We, speak below about Hope – through a few rather personalized anecdotes.

Quite a number of people know that in 2001 I stood for election (under the Movement Political System) to the East African Legislative Assembly – for the Eastern Ugandan slot. Hon. Dan Wandera Ogallo won – with 201 votes, to my 199 votes. Quite a number of people know that my 10 minute campaign speech and Manifesto brought Parliament to its feet.

Hon. Odonga Otto carried me high on his shoulders through the throng of supporters. Rt. Hon. Crispus Kiyonga, Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi and Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda – amongst other senior leaders – each pulled me out from the crowd and warmly congratulated me on the speech. I had been, some days earlier, nominated for the race by Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire and Hon. Amongi Betty Ongom.

But, what does all this have to do with Hope Kivengere? What is not commonly known, is that Hope Kivengere headed my strategy team – under the overall leadership of Hon. Margaret Komuhangi. Hope Kivengere also headed my Manifesto team – she single handedly proof read and organized the final edition which we printed, that is, in addition to designing the hand bills. Together, we went over my talking points – and ensured that they would be delivered in the 10 minutes allotted to every speaker.

Most important, were the several planning sessions we held at Makerere University Guest House regarding my candidature – with Hope as our senior, together with younger volunteer Comrades.

The team firmly decided that I should stand, whether I won or lost. The explicit purpose of the candidature was to build a platform to promote the fast tracking of political integration within the East African Community – with deepened political integration acting as glue to hold the new Community together long enough to allow the economics of integration to take root. We were in complete agreement with President Yoweri Museveni’s July 1998 paper, “Towards a Closer Cooperation in Africa” – which brought out this line very clearly.

Hope was in the gallery the afternoon I addressed Parliament. When I concluded, she hurried downstairs to the lobby to give me a firm comradely hug – for a task well executed. This was Hope Kivengere – Pan Africanist to the core, giving all her energies to an undertaking she believed was important and useful – going the extra mile. Intensely loyal to the overall struggle, and to her Comrades.

We stay with Hope the Pan Africanist. These days I read about GLIS – associated with my friend Godber Tumushabe. But, there was an original GLISS (Great Lakes Institute of Strategic Studies) before the one of Godber – which we conceptualized, crystallized and incubated … Together with Hope Kivengere, Ruhinda Maguru, Stephen Othieno, Paul Nantulya, Mary Mutesi and others. We were concerned about the security architecture of the entire Great Lakes Region, and the need for wider integration beyond the founding members of the East African Community.

More about the original GLISS another day – because the story is not mine alone to tell. What we are underlining for now, is the burning zeal and passion for Pan Africanist integration and liberation that defined Hope Kivengere – and which we were privileged to have experienced firsthand.

A few remarks about Hope at work as Press Secretary to the President. Entering her offices, you would be immediately struck by how very neat and orderly it was. All documents, files, videos, etc – were clearly labeled, dated and catalogued. She would quickly provide copies of the material or literature you needed, or request her long serving senior colleague Venetio Keeya, to assist you. She was very highly organized.

Staying near her, you could not help but listen to her side of the calls she received from the media – local or foreign. She always had firm, crisp, clear and polite answers to the callers regarding any aspect of Government, Government policy and implementation. If she did not have the information required at hand, she would tell the caller that she would revert. She would write down the question, find the information – and return the call. And, it was a marvel listening to her communicate – switching effortlessly and fluently between English and French, and the languages of our people!

We salute and celebrate you, beloved Comrade Hope Kishande Kivengere! The mwanga of African liberation to which your entire life was a selfless contribution, shall burn brighter until final victory – thanks to the Heroes and Martyrs of liberation like yourself!

Go well, Comrade! May Almighty God and the African People Bless You In Your Eternal Rest!

K. David Mafabi is the Senior Presidential Advisor/Political Affairs (Special Duties)

State House.