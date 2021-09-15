I saw some people concerned about this village home after I posted the pictures.

I believe we need to learn one or 2 things about people like me. I don’t believe in big houses in the villages, if I did. I would have probably had one.

Everytime I drive around Uganda and see very big empty houses that owners visit twice a year, I see how capital for growth has been wasted. Some are trying to sell them now but not many buyers on the market. Same people complain about lack of jobs.

That mindset of big village homes that we don’t stay in contributes to our failure as a country and yes, we may say its our money. We are meant to be good custodians of resources God has allowed us to have.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

When I see those big houses, I see money that could have built factories to create jobs, Safari Lodges to create jobs, businesses that could create cashflows etc.

When I started earning better money around 2003, I felt I needed to improve on the shelter in the village. It was really bad since and just wanted to improve it. It was my first attempt in building ever.

I got an architect, draw a plan of a small house 3 bedrooms, one with toilets and shower in. I started working on it. It was a nightmare in the first place.

At that time I was working 18hours a day which means I had little time to spare supervising the construction. I remember sitting with village guys including my own mum and them I wasn’t building for myself.

Anyways, it took long to finish that house and probably twice the possible cost. At one point I decided, I would go to the village, buy cement, bricks, etc and leave labour cash. Cash is always a problem.

I would start early and by evening, I was ready to travel back to Kampala for work. That gave me peace to work knowing their shelter wouldn’t collapse anytime on them.

After sometime, I was able to afford connecting solar power, connected water and that made it easy for them. I was still renting and I rented until not long ago. I bought them more land.

During the construction the neighbour then who was so close decided to build a toilet near their sitting room. I had to make to make an offer to buy that small piece millions of shillings.

At over 70 years, I don’t believe people need massive houses to feel happy. Give them self contained rooms for convenience, give them good health plan and make sure they have supplies.

My right hand man Saleh Naminya in the picture makes sure supplies don’t stop for them something am forever grateful for. If sick, he will drive to make sure that’s sorted.

When you grow older, it’s not the big house you need but the cashflow to sustain you.

Like now he is helping with adjustments on the small house, we had painted their floor but doesn’t hold well. Plans have changed. They are building 2 small rooms at the back and saleh makes sure that happens.

I met saleh about 8 years ago, all he needed was advise and he put the advise in action and he is growing now but most importantly, he is like a young brother to me now.

If you have followed me for long, I have on many occasion said, I bought my retirement land and our( my wife and i) plan to have a 2 bedroomed house by the Nile. Am yet to find money to do just that.

If God allows us to live long, in that retirement home, if our children want, they will be allocated a place their can build their small homes they will use when they visit.

Our current home which I finished building last year was built with an Airbnb plan in my mind and when children are gone, we don’t need a big house but small enough for us to look after well.

I found chicken for example kept in a room and I was like yiii, I was told to shut up but you also keep so many things you don’t need to keep I told them…..eh.