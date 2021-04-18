A list is not payment. A list is not proof of payment. It’s a list. This is a list of names and figures alongside each name. It’s nothing more.

If FUFA wanted to give us proof of payment of players monies, they would have produced a bank statement for each player. It’s the only proof of transfer of payment. It’s also a receipt. With that – no questions asked.

But FUFA know very well thay can’t produce bank statements. They also know they can’t show us the FUFA bank statement that would prove transfer. So they took the cheap way out – show a LIST OF PLAYERS and figures and put on a FUFA letter head.

The assumption was that football people are gullible so this would close the inquisition.

Well how wrong! There are some football people who are better than gullible. They analyze everything. From where I sit, a list is a list. This is a list. It says nothing about paying players.

In fact, it has now raised more questions than answers.

1. Fufa has always insisted they are not accountable to the public. This is not accountability. It’s writing a list. So what are they attempting to do now?

2. They organized the arrest, beating and locking up of Mike Mutyaba for asking for accountability and they said he was a goon. Thats why they beat him up. So what is this list with Uganda Cranes players? Money for what?

3. The moneys on the list are from government and state house – why not send this list to state house and ministry of finance? The public never asked for this list, the public asked FUFA to pay the players.

FUFA has not paid the players, they have typed a list. A list!

Banange bana Uganda ffe twazza gwaki? Why does everyone think tuli nga ndiga oba mbuzi ku ttale? Throw anything at us and we are supposed to say “thank you or”

FUFA pay the players. Stop the foolery.

