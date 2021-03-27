The gory details of the story can be found in the recorded real time video clips. For now, we shall settle for the images I managed to capture. Mr Sempala vs Mrs Sempala.

In the dead of the night, Mr Sempala sat coiled up in a corner just outside their own gate at their marital home. He was lost in thought; suffering from the kind of grief, pain and loneliness only street kids suffer at night.

Their home had become a fortress barricaded by some invisible force of nature. Locked from inside, it was easier to break out of Luzira prison than this barrier to his own home. Frustrated and humiliated, he decided to think outside the box. All men do. If thieves can climb over electrified fences, he could climb over his own gate. It didn’t matter than this would disgrace and humiliate him even more…he wanted to prove a point. Am still wondering what point.

After numerous attempts amidst the cheers of his extended family members, he eventually beat the intimidating gate and landed inside teh compound. Even then access to the inside was limited to the flower pots and ead furniture on the balcony. He looked a forlon figure; psychologically and emotionally shattered.

The house was as desolate as a grave, Nabillah was no where to be seen. Meanwhile, his relatives and friends followed in tow; some wailing openly and others swearing not to go their graves before teaching Nabilah a lesson.

The audible quarrels featured names like Professor Venansius Baryamureeba, court orders, statehouse, military police etc. A man who passed himself as ‘taano wa Sempala’ received a call and he urged the caller to ‘come right away and we deal with this woman’.

The woman; Mrs Sempala was later put on loud speaker “Nze silina mutawana na muntu yenna ndi mu maka gange n’omukozi. Ebiri ebweeru mwe mubimanyi. Nze newumulidde”.

I had no idea who Mr Sempala was until this scintillating drama whose script has been torn from a Nollywood movie.

How did we get here? A man and husband climbing over his own gate infront of cameras and police just to prove that he is a man? As a man and husband, I found this demeaning and debasing. If it’s your home or house, even tomorrow it will still be.

Why play out this script to the public gallery? Our opinions and gossip have absolutely no impact on the legalities involved in this house claim. I am not a fan of Nabilah but I could never sympathise with Mr Sempala. As a man, we can be better than this. This thing called male ‘ego’ has been overrated for centuries. Fighting with a woman over possessions is stupid. All I saw in these video clips was a shamed man who has stripped himself of all respect and dignity. Money? Possessions?

Bakola bikole.

If you are a man, move on. Nabilah is Nabilah akusinga obuyaye. Kati musasule essente za bandi bwomala ogenda okole. That’s what men do.