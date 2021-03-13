In 2012, after failing to pay so many loans from banks and money lenders he (Mr. Isaac Sempala Ssebagala ) escaped from the country and ended up in the United States. Many Ugandans lost their money and some are still demanding for their money since 2012 to date in vain. At the time of his escape from Uganda, several Ugandans had reported to the police and there was an arrest warrant but now that he returned there has been no attempt to arrest him despite the fact that several of these people he defrauded have never withdrawn their cases.

In 2019, well knowing that he was a Canadian Citizen came to Uganda and obtained a National Identity Card and registered as a voter and voted on 14th January 2021 for Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates. This he did without first applying for duo citizenship, which is a serious crime under the laws of Uganda and no arrest has been made.

A case of assault against him by his wife, Hon. Naggayi Nabilah Sempala was reported to Kabalagala Police station and we learnt about in the media and no arrest has been made. This case against him by the AirBnB Hotel guest, Eng Jacob Imbo was lodged at Kabalagala Police Station. Jacob had booked into the detached apartment in the same compound of the Buziga property, some time in February 2021. We learnt from the media about this assault case of the Kenyan national, who almost lost his life because he sustained serious injuries as per pictures published in the media. Sempala has never been arrested by the police.

Last night, the 12th of March 202, we learnt with shock from Bukede TV Agataliiko Nfuufu and other media houses how Mr. Sempala had thrown out some of the personal property of his wife Hon. Naggayi Nabilah Sempala over the gate into the road in the full view of the media. This is a serious case of destruction of property. Honorable literally implies bringing or deserving honour. As these serious cases of domestic violence are being meted on a Honorable Member of Parliament in total violation of the Domestic violence act 2010, what are state institutions like Uganda Police doing? Are they waiting for a dead body for them to act?

Lastly, the property under contestation ceased to be a marital home when Mr. Sempala got a loan from Equity Bank (U) Ltd. This brought in a 3rd Party with interests. When Mr. Sempala failed to repay the loan and the Bank advertised the property for sale on 12th February 2013, a 4th party (Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba) came in and rescued the property but the outstanding friendly loan to the tune of UGX 800 Million has not been cleared. On 1st March 2021, Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba was supposed to evict the family from the property and take possession. But since, Mr. Sempala didn’t want to take full responsibility for the debt on the property, I (Prof. Baryamureeba) decided to halt the eviction temporarily.

As of now, Mr. Sempala is taking the law unto his own hands and has forged ahead without recourse to any legal provision to throw out Hon . Naggayi Nabilah Sempala’s personal effects and may in the process start destroying the property. Now my worry is that this property that has other parties may be destroyed as we go through the court process, yet personally I am owed over UGX 800 Million.

The work of the police is to keep law and order and to protect people’s property. Now is the time for police to act and ensure that this property that has become a crime scene is guarded by the police and nobody accesses this property until all matters surrounding this property are resolved. If this does not happen all of us who have interest in the property shall use all means possible to protect the property and the results may not be good.

On a humorous note, when the property under contention was being sold by the bank in February 2013 where were the Ssebagalas that are questioning the source of the money I lent to Hon. Naggayi and Mr. Sempala? Unlike them my level of education and upbringing demands that I desist from certain acts. For their own information, they can go to Spear Motors and find out how much I was paying for brand new customised Mercedes Benz cars just before 2013 or how much I spent on the Presidential campaigns in 2015 and 2001? I don’t owe anybody an explanation on the source of funds. I am reasonably educated and earn comfortably from which I can provide friendly loans, like I did in this case of Hon. Nabilah and her husband. If I was a Primary Three dropout may be someone should wonder about my source of income.