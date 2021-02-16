Dear Sir,

My name is Egesa Ronald Leonard, a Ugandan from Busitema in Busia district, but I have been raised in Buganda nation and I espouse all the values of the Buganda nation except diplomacy in the face of injustice. Some of my kin were assimilated into Buganda over sixty years ago. That said, I am writing this letter to you as a political strategist and nothing else.

Sir, I would have liked to write to the Kabaka, but I perfectly understand Buganda tradition and I cannot therefore pretend to write to the Kabaka. I have therefore chosen to channel the message through you – the man with the mace of power and authority in the kingdom.

Sir, if you look at the abductions/kidnappings taking place today which are reminiscent of panda gari of the eighties, they are centred in the Buganda nation. I imagine that you must get concerned. Unlike other Ugandan communities and cultural institutions that can easily be classed as tribes, Buganda transcends tribe and is rightly a nation complete with state apparatus. I therefore do not need to mention that you need to position your institution as such.

The ruling clique that is occupying Uganda cannot reign terror on the citizens and residents of the Buganda nation and you simply look on. You cannot be seen to be quiet and helpless when young Baganda boys and girls are being abducted and accused of being terrorists by the rogue regime. This is totally unacceptable. The only crime that these boys and girls have committed is supporting and voting for a fellow Muganda.

If Uncle Tibuhaburwa thinks that Baganda voting for a fellow Muganda is sectarian, is he not sectarian in unleashing a commando squad of Banyamulenge (possibly former M23 rebels claiming to be from Somalia) to maim, abduct and torture mostly Baganda? Who is a real terrorist here?

Sir, I would like to politely advise you to go beyond rhetoric and posturing. It is time you call on all residents of the Buganda nation to a peaceful demonstration or public mourning exercise for the souls that have perished at the hands of the goons in uniform and those under detention in various torture chambers around the country. The rogue regime has got to feel the heat from the populace.

Sir, I must tell you this. If a thug breaks into your home and steals your food under your watch and you do nothing, he will come back and rape your sister. If you still do nothing, he will come back and rape your mother and this will be the height of impunity. I beg you sir not to subject the people of Buganda nation to such humiliation by being inert in the face of injustice and political rape. The nation of Buganda is being ravaged, ransacked and desecrated.

Sir, the 2021 election charade marked a major tipping point for the country of Uganda. We have reached a point where institutions like the Buganda kingdom that can win public trust need to come out and tell the emperor to his face that he is naked, tired and time to go home and the population is demanding to have their dignity back either peacefully or otherwise!

Sir, as I conclude, please check out the list of NUP supporters that have been abducted and killed. You will notice that many of them are grandchildren of Kintu and Nambi. I guess you understand where this is headed. I am waiting for your guidance and I will participate as a citizen of the Buganda nation.

Sincerely,

ERL.