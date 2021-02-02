The media follows the news makers. It is the events around those people that the media follows. That is why those who want to become popular should invest in what makes news for them than investing in the media. If it is hit records, make them first before spending on promotion.

Who.would have ever reported or broadcast anything about Messi and Ronaldo if they were not scoring goals?

John Blaq was not made by the media. He was made by his music that the media found irresistible.

Chameleone was not made by the media. He was made by the music.

Bebe Cool was not made by the media, he was made by the music.

Certainly, Museveni, Besigye, Kyagulanyi were not made by the media. But they were made by what they accomplished that created news. Then the media picked them up.

The media amplifies you, does not make you.

Let us look at Kyagulanyi. He was made by Bugiri and Arua. While everyone was asleep in Kampala, he goes and camps in Bugiri to campaign for Asuman Basalirwa. Basalirwa wins. He goes and camps in Arua, Kasiano Wadri wins. Then he is looked at as a King Maker. That is when the media shifted focus from then King Maker Kizza Besigye, to the new King Maker Kyagulanyi. Before Arua and Bugiri, Kyagulanyi was seen as one of the many members of parliament.

Lastly there is no media house that can solely impact on the fortunes of someone in the limelight. Some people are made by word of mouth. For politics some are made by how the state responds to them.