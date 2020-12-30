On 12th December, former boxer and FDC coordinator for Greater Masaka Justin Juuko was arrested and tried by CMI. The military prosecutors allege that the 48-year-old who is a resident of Nabbingo in Wakiso district and a member of the FDC, was found training and mobilising youth groups from Kyengera, Kamengo, Lukaya, Masaka, Kyabakuza and Lyantonde on how to use martial arts, small arms like pistols and submachine guns and catapults against Ugandans after January the 14, 2021, presidential election. As Juuko awaits trial by the Chief Court Martial, no one can tell his whereabouts.

Today, another former boxer Zebra ‘Mando’ Senyange was shot dead at his home in Bwaise by ‘unknown’ gunmen.

Events like these usually follow a certain trend and there is always a hand behind them. This hand can only be known when this regime falls.

I remember there was a time for fires. This is when schools were burnt by unknown people. The most vivid event was the burning and killing of young children at Buddo Junior School. There was also time when burning of markets became a trend. These fires did not spare Amasiro at Kasubi.

When Kibwetere burnt people in Kanungu, several other mass graves were discovered in different parts of the country and were all ‘connected’ to Kibwetere, according to Police. Until today, Police have not produced a concrete and comprehensive report about these mass graves that Bukedde published for months.

There was a time for rebel groups. These rebel groups appeared in Northern, Eastern and Western Uganda. Today, Museveni is telling us that it is the first time all our borders are safe from these kinds of attacks.

There was a time for Bijambiya in different parts of Uganda. These Bijambiya men killed and injured people especially in parts of Buganda like Mpigi, Kalungu, Lwengo and Masaka.

There was a time for sacrifice and murder of children. Almost everyday, Bukedde could report one case. Until now, Police have not produced a comprehensive report about these acts.

There was a time when the murder of women became a trend. According to Muwanga Kivumbi, these murders were systematic. The year 2018 was marred by such murders in areas of Entebbe and Nansana, to mention but a few. Until now, Police have not produced any report about these murders.

There was a time of kidnaps. Many women, children and men were kidnapped and some lost their lives in these acts. This became a trend and the result was the installation of CCTV cameras in Kampala and nearby towns. These cameras have done less to reduce crimes but have been important in aiding government agencies to capture those they believe are enemies of the state.

There was a time when assassination of top government officials became a trend. This trend saw A.F. Kaweesi, ASP Kirumira, Joan Kagezi, Maj Kiggundu and Abiriga lose their lives. They were all shot dead by ‘unknown’ gunmen.

There was a time when the murder of Muslim clerics became a trend. Those killed were shot dead by ‘unknown’ gunmen.

These and many other trends of ugly events have been part of this regime for quite a long time.

With the arrest and charging of Justin Juuko and the assassination of Zebra Senyange, we may be beginning to experience a new trend of ugly events, this time targeting boxers or former boxers.

At one time, pupils and students were a target. At one time, Muslim clerics were a target. At one time, government officials were a target. At one time, women were a target. Recently, Bobi Wine supporters became a target, according to Joel Senyonyi.

Could it also be true that former boxers are becoming a target especially that Justin Juuko is charged with training groups of young men to overthrow this regime using martial arts? Could the same charges be filed against many former boxers, especially those thought to be on opposition and have groups of young people they are training in boxing? Are we about to see former boxers with training gyms and boxing clubs getting arrested on charges related to those of Justin Juuko?