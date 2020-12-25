As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ today, my heart is out there thinking about the widows, and separated or low income women who work on the streets and toil everyday to ensure that they take care of their children but are instead chased away and arrested by security agencies or their merchandise illegally taken by police on claims of trading from illegal areas,

My heart is with the women who are single mothers who toil day and night without even accessing safety measures to observe SOPs to to ensure that u get food for your family even if it means having one meal a day yet the safety measures were paid for by tax payer’s money like masks from the national budget or supplementary budget but u never accessed them coz they were diverted by state machinery or Mafias in government in power!

Take heart, one day u will freely work in ur country as citizens & under a safe working environment that u deserve!

My heart is out there thinking about the many Ugandans who lost their loved ones as victims of electoral violence in the campaigns to the 2021 General Elections due to unfair campaign time distribution, discriminatory implementation of electoral laws as exhibited by the police brutality instructed by the government in power but have never been able to get justice or even police release out a report about their cases!!

Take heart, u will one day get the justice that u deserve and we shall have a country that respects the rule of law, people’s human rights and freedoms!

My heart is out there thinking about the many Ugandans rotting in prisons who were illegally arrested and detained after attaining trumped up charges from the state but have never been produced in courts of law while some don’t even know which crimes they committed!!!

Take heart, one day u will all be released without any conditions, stay in a free country with an independent Judiciary and will not be just arrested anytime without any crimes a committed, and will get the same punishments for the same crimes committed fairly without any form of discrimination!!!

My heart felt sympathies go out to u the many young people and women who are culprits of state driven violence in elections and have either lost their jobs because their shops were looted as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to them in campaigns or have been discriminated because of certain candidates or political parties they support that are not in power!!

Take heart, one day, Uganda will have security agencies that serve and protect the citizens and their property as their legal mandate as proclaimed in the 1995 Constitution of Uganda but not individualised security agencies that are currently serving the government in power!

My heart is out thinking about the many citizens who have lost their lives in this COVID19 pandemic due to lack of proper medical treatment in our country and misuse or diversion of our citizen provided, donor provided and COVID19 loans that were swindled by government in power!!

Take heart, one day, we shall have a government in power that prioritises health in the resources distribution in the national budget to have a well equipped, facilitated heath system with fully equipped competent timely and well paid health workers, with the required good quality medical care, drugs, machines and equipment that any health centre requires to give the best treatment to our people without pay since it is their constitutional right according to chapter four of the 1995 Constitution, the supreme law of the land!

My heartfelt sympathy still goes out to the many men who work so hard everyday to be able to sustain their families but are neither paid what they deserve, nor paid on time, or even get little money that has lost value on market, and sometimes do not have the jobs they deserve due to discrimination in recruitment and promotion, tribalism, technical know who or the narrative of “where were u when we fighting” even when they were not yet born!

Don’t loose hope, u deserve better and one day u will get what u deserve! U will get jobs on merit not because u were born from a certain region to some parents or tribe, but because u gotvthecskills the job needs. U will be paid what u deserve and on time without some government officials first using your money to make profits or even others swindling your money!

I want to assure all of you, that just like Jesus died on the cross for all our sins and brought life and light into the world when he was born, since its his birth today, he will still bring life unto u, he will take away all your burdens including those who either arrested u, teargased u, oppressed u, discriminated u, arrogantly suppressed u, or even killed ur people by peacefully removing them from power and opening up doors for a new governance system with a good citizen driven leadership that will prioritise citizens needs, rights and services.

Please take heart, this is not the end of the world, there is still life at the end of the tunnel and God will never forsake u.

Merry Christmas to you all friends and family.