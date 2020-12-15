I am writing to you this memo not as a fellow Ugandan or friend. I am writing this to you as a ruthless political strategist that I am. What am writing here is part of what we strategists tell Heads of State and Political Party heads in private, but we rarely say in the open where every sinner plays the moralist.

IDENTITY is key to political victory. Politics is about power, which is also about gaining influence and advantage. Politics is about resource allocation and by logical extension resource deprivation. Politics is about deciding the contents of the menu or being left out and forming part of the menu so that you get eaten. Politics is about selfishness. It is not a purgatory nor is it the temple of morality.

The ruling class in Uganda is scaring Bobi Wine supporters from Identity politics, which is widely practiced in the so called developed democracies of the West. Brexit, Trump’s election and exit from power were all determined by the politics of identity. I therefore implore you, as a fan of Bobi Wine to be unapologetic about the politics of identity.

If you support Bobi Wine because he is a Muganda like you, please go ahead and mobilise all your fellow Baganda to turn up and vote him to a man!

If you support him because he is a fellow Catholic, please go ahead and do so as well as encourage your colleagues to do so and vote him to the last man.

If you support him because he is an in-law to your family, clan or tribe, please go ahead and mobilise them to vote him to the last man.

If you support him because he is a fellow Ghetto product, please go ahead and mobilise all products of the Ghetto to vote him to the last man.

If you support him because you feel he personifies the Anti-Museveni sentiment, please go ahead and do so by mobilising all Anti-Musevenists to vote him to the last man.

It is through this kind of identity and selfish mobilisation that you will get people to be sufficiently charged up to not only vote their man, but also to protect and defend the dignity of their votes against those who think that the people’s victory can be robbed and things remain normal.

It is through such a tense and charged environment that an election serves the purpose for which Bobi Wine and co have sought to use it for – to act as a precursor or trigger to a full-blown liberation of the dominated and oppressed people of Uganda.

Lastly, to all of you who think that Bobi Wine is naive and should have listened to Dr. Besigye’s sentiments that elections cannot bring change, please remember that elections provide the best excuse to launch war and liberation especially if they are rigged. Museveni did so in 1980/81 and Bobi Wine is only being a good student.

My tea leaves show me that Bobi Wine is preparing for a second liberation of Uganda and not the sham election of January 14, 2021. I must also remind you that am only responsible for writing my ideas and not in anyway responsible for how you decipher them.

Photo Credit: The Daily Monitor