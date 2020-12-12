MUSEVENI THE BANDIT, Vs BOBI THE HOOLIGAN.

1. A bandit is a member of a gang of robbers who attack travellers.

2. A hooligan is a rough and violent young person.

When President Yoweri Museveni was in the bushes of our Luwero fighting to oust the UPC government, the then President Obote and his supporters called him a bandit. In turn Museveni accused Obote of being a dictator, corrupt, and a murderer. The people agreed with Museveni because state inspired murders were in broad day light. They supported his war and President Obote went miserably.

Today Kyagulanyi is campaigning to oust the NRM’s President Museveni. In turn Mr Museveni and his supporters call Bobi Wine a hooligan. Robert Kyagulanyi in turn is accusing Museveni of being a dictator, corrupt, and murderer. Like in the 80s, today we are witnessing broad day light state inspired killings done by the Police and the army.

In 1986 when NRM had just taken power, I was a student at Wairaka College. The then Head teacher of the school, late Sagula Marwa brought an inspiring paper from Mr Amanya Mushega (the man I cherish a lot) who was the NRM political commissar then. All in all the paper was justifying the NRM/NRA bush war. I left the hall very convinced that NRA were not bandits but liberators.

A few days ago I watched Mr Amanya Mushega on NTV with Patrick Kamala, he issued a statement about Bobi Wine the hooligan that;

“The young man grows in the ghetto, goes to school, finishes university, does music, succeeds, stands and wins an MP seat, then stands as a presidential candidate. Some of us have children who’ve grown up from Kololo but have failed to make it in life”.

Mr Mushega left it to Bobi’s tormentors to add that, “AND YOU CALL THAT ONE A HOOLIGAN”. I think it is a mistake, like Obote who called us bandits. It is like history is repeating itself.

I state it again that; “History doesn’t repeat itself. But fools REPEAT the same mistakes”‘

If Museveni who carried a gun in the bush wasn’t a bandit, I don’t see Kyagulanyi who I always see arguing his youthful supporters to remain calm is a hooligan.

As an elder, I think it is high time to meet a bandit and a hooligan to secure our future. Otherwise, jjaja wa baana ebintu BIZEEMU munange wandyogede nomuyaaye ensi yaffe nefuna emirembe.

High time you sound bells of peace, other than drums of war.

For God and my country.