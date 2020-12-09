A short letter to General Kahinda Otafiire.

Hi General, hope you are doing good. I always respect generals to leave their matters for themselves as your advise went to Tamale Mirundi. However I was touched by your recent outburst that; “YOU DID NOT FIGHT IN LUWERO, TO BE RULED BY BOBI WINE”.

Your statement echoed in my mind and made me remember a similar statement by the late Major Rurangaranga from Bushenyi where you also come from. On heroes day 27th/ May / 1983, on a rally at Bushenyi grounds, Major Rurangaranga said; “PRESIDENT MILTON OBOTE DID NOT FIGHT IDI AMIN TO BE RULED BY MUSEVENI A MERE BANDIT” (A bandit is a mobile armed robber). By then Mr Museveni had waged a protracted war against the UPC government. 2 years later bandit Museveni was in Entebbe mu ntebe.

Today you have issued a similar statement. Moreover you come from Bushenyi like the late Major Rurangaranga. I’m not insinuating anything. But you may be surprised to see Bobi Wine in Entebbe mu ntebe.

Remember the saying that history repeats itself. Though I disagree with that saying and agree with the other scholar who said that; “HISTORY DOESN’T REPEAT ITS SELF, ITS FOOLS WHO REPEAT THE SAME MISTAKES.”

General do not repeat the same mistakes of Major Rurangaranga.

My statement as a resident of Luwero triangle goes; “WE DID NOT SUPPORT YOUR WAR IN LUWERO TO KILL, STEAL OUR LAND, AND RULE FOR LIFE”.

For God and my country.

Stay safe General Otafiire.

Hajj Ashraf Simwogerere.