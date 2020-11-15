Yoweri Museveni-In pure political speak, he calls himself Ssabalwanyi. But he has built a nation of bazzukulu, so he calls himself jajja lately. His promoters call him Sevo to pull the middle class. To his peers and fellow bush men, he is muzei. And to his sycophants, he is God – the giver and taker.

What is he like?

Sevo has two faces, a split personality and two characters. His ability to metamorphize from one to the other to rule this country is incredible. The perfect family man. The military general. The dictator. The negotiator. The forgiver. The ruthless punisher. The cunning master. The generous giver. The manipulator. The father. The jajja. The president. He can be everything but one – a friend. Sevo never has friends; only comrades in his struggle.

But behind that tough exterior that comes off as a ruthless dictator, is an empathetic kind man with a soft heart. Benevolent and merciful.

How does he do his thing?

1). He’s a genius. He has ruled for 34 years. Who does that? M7. He always finds a way. He uses the law and the constitution to get his way repeatedly. And he uses the law makers (the people’s representatives) to do this; leaving himself stainless. That’s genius.

2). The master politician. If you ever want to understand politics just study Sevo the man and his political history. He has perfected the art of political survival.

3). Takes advantage of opposition hypocrisy. The main characters in opposition are their biggest weaknesses. If you keep changing parties or sides to survive politically, including becoming an ‘independent’ at your convenience in the name of election winning, how do you accuse M7 of being greedy and manipulative?

These opposition politicians do what they have to do to survive politically but they demonize M7 for doing the same to remain president or NRM chairman. I find it hypocritical. M7 looks at them and laughs. It’s why he thrives on opposition. It doesn’t break him, it makes him.

4). He understands Ugandans like the palm of his hands. We all claim to know him well but he knows us better. Temuwakana – why has he ruled us for 34 years!!!!!!

Where does he go from here?

“To secure our future” 2021

Okay. A few years back he was caught on camera saying; “Who tells you I work for anybody. I only work for myself, my family, children and my grand children. I am not here to work for anybody.”

But now he has changed. He wants to secure all our futures.

Question:

Which Ugandan politician works for anyone else other than themselves, their family and grand children? It’s politics.

So will Sevo win 2021?

A man who has won the last 5 elections and has ruled for 34 years knows something about elections that we all don’t. He can win again.

All I can do is to wish him the best of luck – he will need it this time.

Disclaimer: I am not an expert on M7. Am just a muzzukulu.